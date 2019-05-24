A Faith-Based Opioid Epidemic Assembly, offering practical information and resources for assisting congregations, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1.
The event will be held at Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Ave., which is hosting along with Capital Area Human Services. The event is free and open to everyone.
“A door of great opportunity has opened for us to defeat this opioid crisis, by addressing it through all the resources that has been made available to us,” said the Rev. James Rooks, of Living Faith's More Than Conquerors Drug & Alcohol Ministry.
Capital Area Human Services provides mental health, addiction recovery and developmental disabilities services in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, and Pointe Coupee.
Preregister at faithbasedassembly.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Janice Ihaza at (225) 922-0746 or email Janice.Ihaza2@la.gov.