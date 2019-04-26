A former bishop of Baton Rouge, a local philanthropist and several ministry volunteers will be honored for their service to the local community at “The Cathedral Evening” set for Saturday, May 4, at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge.
Bishop Emeritus Robert W. Muench, the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, will receive the St. Joseph Apprentice Award. Muench served as bishop in Baton Rouge from 2002-2018.
Ordained for more than 50 years, Muench received episcopal consecration in 1990 when he became auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Before arriving in Baton Rouge, Muench was bishop of the Diocese of Covington, in Kentucky, from 1996 to 2002.
Also set to receive apprentice awards for exemplary service are: Sheila Juneau, the cathedral parish’s former director of administration who served for 21 years; Dorothy Hall, a longtime parishioner and member of the parish’s Development Group and the Ladies of the Cathedral; and Thomas and Mary Acosta, who both assist at the parish’s liturgies.
The Cathedral Community Award will be presented to Charles and Nancy Valluzzo, whose community involvement and philanthropy make Baton Rouge a more vibrant community. For more than 55 years, the Valluzzos have owned and operated dozens of McDonald’s franchises throughout the area.
The event begins with Mass at 4 p.m. in the historic cathedral, 401 Main St., followed by a pre-dinner social featuring wine and appetizers in the adjacent parish hall.
The dinner, catered by Juban’s, and recognition of honorees will begin at about 5:30 p.m.
Both the Mass and banquet are open to the public. Dinner reservations are required. The cost is $60 or $360 for a table of six. Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, May 1.
For more information or to make reservations, contact the Cathedral Parish Office at (225) 387-5928 or email office@cathedralbr.org.