Prayer Line: Opens at 8:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and noon Saturdays, Simply The Word Ministry offers prayers, testimony and Bible classes. Call (218) 548-8431, passcode is 562160#.
Baker
Saturday, April 13
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, April 16
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
April 12,13
Fried Fish Supper: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Donations will be accepted. Church is across the street from Park Forrest Middle School.
Saturday, April 13
Easter Celebration & Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. Activities will be held for babies to senior citizens. Free food, fun, festivities and an egg hunt for the kids. occbr.org.
Eggstravaganza: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Chapel in the Oaks, 9611 Siegen Lane. The event will include a 10,000-egg Easter egg hunt, games, inflatables, food and sno-balls.
Choir Anniversary: 5 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The church's senior choir will celebrate its 92-year anniversary with a theme of "Steadfast In Ministry; Our Labor Is Not In Vain." Invited choirs are from The Promised Land Baptist Church, Shiloh Baptist Church in Port Allen, Greater King David Baptist Church, St. John Baptist Church and Mount Bethel Baptist Church. A reception will follow.
Sunday, April 14
Palm Sunday Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Palm Sunday Service: 8 a.m., Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Drive.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Palm Sunday/Historic Site Dedication: 10:55 a.m., Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. "Christ Outside the Walls." Casual dress.
Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "The Lord Now Has Need of You Today," Mark 11:1-11.
Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., World Ministries, 2618 Wooddale Blvd. (next to Camelot College).
Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Call (225) 274-0170 if you need a ride.
Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Maggie Dennis will speak. Service will begin in the parish hall and proceed to the sanctuary with palm branches. Refreshments served after service.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Feet-Washing Service: 6:30 p.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 N. (225) 635-5422.
April 15-18
Road to Calvary: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily, New Hope Baptist Church, 5856 Greenwell Springs Road. The Holy Symposium, "The Road to Calvary," will feature the Rev. Samuel Lofton, of Good Hope Baptist Church, Lafayette; Pastor Lynwood Spell, Starhill Baptist Church; Pastor Brandon Collins, New Gideon Baptist Church, and Pastor Gregory Coates, St. John Baptist Church, Dorseyville. The theme is "Who Hath Believed Our Report? Come Expecting Rejuvenation." (Isaiah 53:1). (225) 929-0246, newhopebr.com.
Tuesday, April 16
Bible Study: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
April 16-18
Easter Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The pastors will be: April 16 — the Rev. Joseph Quincy, of New Galilee Baptist Church; April 17 — the Rev. Alfred Thomas, of Mount Bethel Baptist Church in St. Gabriel; April 18 — Bishop Ernest Mills, of Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in Port Allen and New Rising Sun in Baton Rouge. Everyone is invited.
Wednesday, April 17
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Knights of Columbus Lenten Holy Hour: 5 p.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. The service will include exposition and benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament, recitation of Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, Litany to St. Joseph and the sacrament of reconciliation.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Lenten Reflections: 6:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd. The Rev. Philip Neri Powell, director of homiletics at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans and prior of the Dominican Province of St. Martin de Porres, will present a reflection on the Sixth and Seven Words: “It is consummated” from John 19:30 and “Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit” from Luke 23:46. Confessions at 5 p.m., Mass at 5:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m., Lenten Reflection immediately following at 6:30 p.m. All are invited.
Spring Revival: 7 p.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. Guest pastor will be the Rev. Robert Scott, of Nathaniel Baptist Church in Centreville.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, April 18
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Maundy Thursday Service: 6:30 p.m., Comite Baptist Church, 12250 Greenwell Springs Road. (225) 275-3382.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 17510 Monitor Ave. A service of Holy Communion in remembrance of the Last Supper before Jesus was betrayed. (225) 752-2903. saumcbr.com.
Friday, April 19
Good Friday Service/The Last Seven Words: 8 a.m., Jordan Stone Baptist Church, 8523 Thelma St. The Revs. G. Cobb, R. Plain, V.Riley, A. Singleton, J. Grayson, W. Brown and M. Webbs will speak.
Downtown Way of the Cross: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. The procession begins at St. Joseph Cathedral, travels a 14-station route throughout the State Capitol grounds, returning to the cathedral. Community advocates, church leaders and representatives from local nonprofits will lead, stopping at each station to read the mysteries of Christ and reflect upon them as they relate to the suffering of the poor, illiterate, sick, imprisoned and unborn.
Good Friday Service: 9 a.m., True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North St. Pastors participating in the service are the Revs. A.W. Azoney, Mallery Callahan II, Dr. Ricky Carter, Kenneth Chandler, Elmore Garner, Mac Henry Wallace and Bishop Dennis R. Hebert Jr.
Good Friday Service: 10 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. (225) 775-2740
Good Friday Service: 10 a.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway E. The Revs. Ronald Sutton, Errol Domingue, Segmund Freeman, Andra Johnson, Joseph Quincy, Kelvin Brooks, Gregory Coats and Linwood Spell will speak.
East Baton Rouge Parish Minister's Conference: 11:45 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Seven Last Sayings from the Cross will be delivered by the Revs. Manley Metoyer, Willie Green, Devin Wright, Al Sanford, Ronald Sutton, Melvin Rushing, Charles Burris Jr. and Gerard A. Robinson Sr.
Good Friday Service: Noon, St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Good Friday Service: Noon, Faith Ministry, 2681 Valley St.
The Last Seven Sayings: 1 p.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 N. Pastors Albert Anderson III, Burnett King, Dennis Lawrence, Lanquois Payne, Robert Scott Jr., Calvin Willis and Sterling Wrights will speak. This service will air live via KCLF1500 AM or via streaming at kclf1500am.com beginning at 9 a.m. (225) 635-5422.
Good Friday Service: 3 p.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Last Seven Words will be delivered by the Revs. George Downing, Emma Woods, Starr Paul, Larry Coleman, Brenda Lafayette, Mack Jones and Levert Kemp.
The Last Seven Sayings: 6 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Featuring seven dynamic speakers.
Good Friday Service: 7 p.m., St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 17510 Monitor Ave. A service of diminishing light, symbolizing the hopelessness of the world without God. (225) 752-2903. saumcbr.com.
The Last Seven Sayings: 7 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. Presented by the North Baton Rouge Churches of Scotlandville since 1984. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Saturday, April 20
Hot Meal & Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free food and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, April 21
Easter Sunday Service: 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The church will celebrate Resurrection Day. Sunday School will begin at 9:15 a.m. (225) 775-2740.
Easter Sunday Service: 6:30 a.m.(Sunrise Service), 8:30 a.m.(Contemporary Service), 9:45 a.m.(Traditional Service), 11 a.m.(Traditional Service), St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 17510 Monitor Ave. A celebration of the resurrection of Jesus. (225) 752-2903. saumcbr.com.
Sunrise Service: 7 a.m., Comite Baptist Church, 12250 Greenwell Springs Road. (225) 275-3382. 10 a.m. worship service.
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Resurrection Sunday Worship: 8 a.m., Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Drive.
Easter Service: 8 a.m., Jesus Living Word Ministry, 2475 Barber St. The program will include a solo by Albertha Striggs. Email jlwordministry@gmail.com.
Easter Sunday Service: 10 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Visitors can register for a free groceries gift card at the end of service.
Easter Service/Youth Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "He is Not Here, He Has Risen" Matthew 28:6-7.
The Resurrection of Jesus the Christ: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Easter Worship Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Call (225) 274-0170 if you need a ride.
Easter Sunday Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Kirkland “Skully” Knight will conduct services. Refreshments will follow. All are invited.
Thursday, April 25
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Nancy Zito, executive director and principal of Gardere Community Christian School, will speak on “I Can’t, God Can and Will” at the interfaith spirituality program. RSVP by emailing wis.stj@gmail.com or calling (225) 387-5928.
Saturday, April 27
Community Garage Sale: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. A pancake breakfast will be available along with lots of bargains on furniture, small appliances, jewelry, dishes, linens, toys, books, home décor and collectibles. Cash only.
Fundraiser Dinner: 11 a.m., Oak Point Shopping Center. $8 Pastalaya plates. All proceeds go to Vince Dileo Jr. to help with his fight against cancer. Sponsored by St. Alphonsus Knights of Columbus Council No. 2807.
Sunday, April 28
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
May 3-5
Festival of Two Rivers: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 3, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5: St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road. The annual festival includes music, games, food, carnival rides, bingo and a horseshoe tournament.
Breaux Bridge
Saturday, April 13
Rosary Class: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Teche Center for the Arts, 210 E. Bridge St. "The Art of Cord Rosary Making" with expert rosary maker Clifford Hebert. The class is $10 and includes all materials, instructions and rosary prayer card. Appropriate for children and adults. For more information, email info@techecenterforthearts.com or call TCA at (337) 366-0629.
Clinton
Saturday, April 13
Senior Choir Anniversary: 6 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road.
Sunday, April 14
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, April 17
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Sunday, April 21
Easter Sunrise Service: 6 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road.
Sunday, May 26
Family & Friends Day: 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. The Rev. Samuel Williams will speak.
Denham Springs
Wednesday, April 17
Taize — Prayer Service: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. The service follows a rhythm of music, scripture reading, prayer and silence to encourage meditative worship, and peaceful, reflective prayer. All are invited.
April 30-May 2
Spring Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, Mount Hope Baptist Church, 206 Sullivan St. The Rev. Johnny Johnson, pastor of Union Baptist Church in Brusly, will speak. All are invited.
Ethel
Sunday, April 14
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Friday, April 19
Ministers' Conference: 10 a.m., Providence No. 2 Baptist Church, 3781 La. 19. The East Feliciana Ministers' Conference will hold the Last Seven Sayings of Christ.
Marrero
Sunday, April 14
Re-enactment and Resurrection: 7 p.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. Church members will re-enact the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus in a play, "In Harms Way." All are invited.
Wednesday, April 24
Pre-Anniversary Service: 7 p.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. The church will celebrate the Rev. Dr. M. Zeno's 15 years as pastor at a pre-anniversary worship service with Pastor Dudley Watson, of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in New Orleans.
Sunday, April 28
Pastor's Anniversary: Noon, St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. The church will celebrate the 15-year anniversary of its pastor, the rev. M. Zeno. Pastor Leander Johnson of the historic True Vine Baptist Church in Westwego will speak.
Monday, April 29
Westside Choir Rehearsals: 6:40 p.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 6223 Sixth Ave. The choir is seeking 100 people to register for its spring musical. Registration is $10. For more information, contact Martha Simon at (504) 340-6767.
Plaquemine
Sunday, April 14
Anniversary: 7:30 a.m., The Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 58165 Barrow St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Lionel Johnson Jr.'s second anniversary as pastor. The Rev. Ricardo Handy, of Mount Zion Inner City Baptist Church, will speak.
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Sunday, April 28
Women's Day: 8 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The theme is “Don’t Mess With a Praying Woman, Jesus Fights her Battles,” Joshua 1:9. The Rev. Marva F. Coleman, associate minister of Straightway Ministries in Baton Rouge, will speak.
Slaughter
Sunday, April 14
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. The church will honor its "Senior Saints."
Tuesday, April 16
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Wednesday, April 17
Foot Washing: 6:30 p.m., Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 10115 Gonzales Road. Celebrating Jesus washing his disciples' feet. Darren Bridgewater, pastor, and churches will be guests.
Sunday, April 21
Resurrection "Son" Rise Worship: 6:30 a.m., McKowen Baptist Church, 7325 Jones-Connell Road. The Rev. Calvin Matthews Jr. will speak. Breakfast will be served afterward.
Easter Sunrise Service: 7 a.m., Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 W. Free, interdenominational service in the Greek amphitheater overlooking Audubon Lake (held indoors in case of rain). Casual dress. The Rev. Chris Andrews will speak. (225) 635-6617. hemingbough10101@gmail.com.
Sunday, April 28
Recognition Service: 3 p.m., Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 101115 Gonzales Road. The church will celebrate the 21-year anniversary of Dr. Burnett and Shelita King. Bishop George Pierce will speak.
Watson
Sunday, April 14
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, April 14
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.