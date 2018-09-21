Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. Bible class on Jesus the Healer. (225) 774-6553 or email inkovenant@aol.com.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Service: 10 a.m., Trinity Bible Center, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 774-6553 or email inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Sunday, Sept. 23
"Women Without Walls, 120 Voices in Worship": 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. services, Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. Those attending are asked to wear purple. (225) 355-8274.
Pastoral Anniversary: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will celebrate the Rev. Donald R. Sterling's ninth year as pastor. The theme is "Preach The Gospel." Scripture is Ephesians 4:11. The Rev. Conway Knighton, of St. Mary Baptist Church, will speak.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Anniversary: 9:30 a.m., Highland Presbyterian Church, 10024 Highland Road. The church will celebrate its 35-year anniversary. At 11 a.m., a reception will be held. At 4 p.m., "Gather Us In," a concert of music and Scripture featuring music from the community, will be held.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Anniversary: 10:45 a.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 5856 Greenwell Springs Road. The church and the Rev. Leo D. Cyrus Sr. will celebrate 71 years of service. (225) 926-0246.
LSU Day: 11 a.m., Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 South Blvd. LSU students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters are invited.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Seven Seals of Revelation: 1 p.m., Cathedral of Faith Ministry, 2681 Valley St. Church members will talk about the Seven Seals of Revelation.
Women's & Men's Day: 2 p.m., Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. The Rev. Devin Wright, of New Ark Baptist Church, will speak on the theme "Faith in Action: Men and Women Standing Up for Christ." Contact Freddie Clark at (225) 387-1293 or email fclark1947@yahoo.com.
Concert: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd. Concert with combined choirs from Broadmoor Baptist and University Baptist churches.
Monday, Sept. 24
Program: 6:45 p.m., Capitol Sweet Home Baptist Church, 12575 Sunshine Road. The district chorus of the Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association sponsors a program called The Young and Restless. The Rev. James Riley and Antoinette Bradley will speak.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Prayer Meeting/Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743. Every Tuesday.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Hour of Prayer: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The church will say prayers of deliverance for Baton Rouge's men, particularly its black men, on Wednesdays in September. Family members of those who cannot attend are asked to submit those names for prayer.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Interaction Bible Study: 7 p.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Thursday, Sept. 27
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Saturday, Sept. 29
St. Michael's Day: 3 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The church will observe St. Michael's Day in honor of its patron saint. Dinner will be served following the services.
Pastor's Banquet: 6:30 p.m., New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Road. Judge John Michael Guidry will be the guest speaker at the Pastor's Banquet celebrating Pastor Gill Wright.
Sunday, Sept. 30
Mission Sunday: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The theme is "Don't Let Your Mission Labor Be in Vain." The Rev. Emma Woods, mission director, will speak.
"A Night Out": 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Program includes The Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers, Gospel quartet groups, male choruses and others. This is an open door program.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Sister's Keeper 15th Annual Conference: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S. 17th St. Attorney Perry Terebonne and the Rev. Marva F. Coleman will speak. $15 donation.
Raffle: The drawing is Oct. 6 for a raffle to raise funds for the Dr. Mary Whitley Moss Endowment Scholarship established at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Tickets are $10 for a chance at the prizes: a washer/dryer set, a 42-inch TV and a 2018 Nissan Versa. For tickets or more information, call Eva Collins at (225) 772-7185, Katie Watson at (225) 328-1661 or Diana Davis at (225) 336-9605.
Oct. 6-7
Gift & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday after Mass, St. Jude Parish Hall, 9150 Highland Road. Conducted by the Catholic Daughters of St. Jude, the sale includes desserts, handmade gifts, casserole carriers, bowl cozies, children's backpacks, makeup pouches, LSU items, baby items, embroidered kitchen towels, terrariums, and garden and yard art.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Men's & Women's Day: 11 a.m., The First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S. 17th St. The Rev. Glenda Williams, of First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
Clinton
Sunday, Sept. 23
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
New Roads
Saturday, Oct. 13
Workshop: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Zion Traveler Baptist Church, 8924 False River Drive. The Pointe Coupee Ministers Conference will host a workshop on "Pulpit and Congregational Etiquette in the Church." The public is invited. (225) 328-6913.
Port Allen
Saturday, Sept. 22
5K Fun Run/Walk: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. Early-bird tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 10 to 17.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Sept. 30
Anniversary: 3 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The church is celebrating Pastor Van Smith Jr.'s 32 years as pastor. The Rev. Fred Jeff Smith and the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Baton Rouge will be guests. Smith will speak. Special music by St. Peter and New Jerusalem combined choirs, directed by Bryan Camper. Music also by the Shiloh Mass Choir and trumpeter John Gray. A reception will follow.
St. Francisville
Thursday, Sept. 27
Women's Auxiliary Meeting: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 9109 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville. Open to member churches.
Fourth District Board Meeting: 7 p.m., St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 9109 Tunica Trace.
Slaughter
Sunday, Sept. 23
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Family & Friends Day: 2 p.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 La. 409. The Rev. Levie Wright Jr. and the congregation of Greater New Zion Baptist Church of Norwood and Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church of Baton Rouge will be guests.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
Walker
Sunday, Sept. 23
Pastor Anniversary: 2 p.m., Greater St. Mark Baptist Church, 13590 Dunn St. The church will celebrate Rev. Edgar L. Thomas' 20th year as pastor. Bishop Charles E. Wallace, of Oasis Christian Church in Baton Rouge, will speak. All are welcome.
Watson
Sunday, Sept. 23
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Sept. 23
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road. The church will celebrate the 15-year anniversary of Bishop Oren Ruth Sr. Bishop Harris Hayes, of the Good Shepherd FGBC of Baton Rouge, will speak.