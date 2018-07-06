Editor’s note: Leila Pitchford-English recently visited Pennsylvania. This column is one of several about sites she visited.
Seeing the Liberty Bell moved me to tears.
This broken bell, with the inscription "Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants thereof," has become a symbol of freedom for Americans and many others.
The cracked instrument has spoken to those seeking freedom throughout its history.
History
The bell was installed at the Pennsylvania State House, now Independence Hall, and originally was known as the State House bell. It was made by the Whitechapel Bell Foundry in London and cracked the first time it was rung. Twice recast in America, the bell was used for almost 90 years to call lawmakers to meetings and to announce news. Upon hearing it ring, Ben Franklin remarked he was being called back to political talk.
The bell quickly became a symbol not just for Pennsylvania but for the United States.
The wide crack in the bell seen today actually was an attempt to repair so the bell could be rung in honor of George Washington's birthday holiday in 1846. However, the repair didn’t work.
Despite the damage, the bell’s message of liberty inspired abolitionists after the Revolutionary War. In coming generations, women’s rights groups and those seeking rights for LGBT people, immigrants and many others have grasped its message.
The words
The verse on the bell is from the Bible. It is an excerpt of Leviticus 25:10, "Consecrate the fiftieth year and proclaim liberty throughout the land to all its inhabitants. It shall be a jubilee for you; each of you is to return to your family property and to your own clan."
Leviticus 25 contains instructions from God to the Hebrews about the Year of Jubilee. Every seven years was supposed to be a sabbath year. Then the 50th year, the year after seven times these seven years, was to be the jubilee.
The instructions were for everyone to return to his own family and the family land. People were to eat only what grew of its own accord that year. Land "purchases" were to be based on how far away the jubilee was.
In verses 23-24, God said, “The land must not be sold permanently, because the land is mine and you reside in my land as foreigners and strangers. Throughout the land that you hold as a possession, you must provide for the redemption of the land.”
The passage talks about people who are forced to sell property or even themselves. They are to be given the chance to redeem the property and to be treated well. No interest or profit is to be made from their misfortune. Then, in the Year of Jubilee, they and their family are to be released and property returned.
Many biblical commentators say it is unknown whether the jubilee was ever observed.
Louisiana connections
Louisiana shows up while touring the Liberty Bell museum and Independence Hall complex.
The first is across the street at Congress Hall, next to Independence Hall. A large portrait of Marie Antoinette, a replica of a Louise Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun painting, hangs in a committee room. It was a gift from France shortly after the Revolutionary War. The New Orleans Museum of Art has an original of Le Brun’s Antoinette painting.
Second, the museum recounts the Liberty Bell traveling around the country. In 1885, the bell left Philadelphia for the first time and was sent to the World’s Industrial and Cotton Exhibition in New Orleans. Jefferson Davis, who was president of the Confederacy, was among the people to see the bell and speak about its significance. The bell then traveled to other states in an effort to heal the country after the Civil War.
