Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Dec. 28
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Dec. 28
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Mission Sunday: 9:15 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. The theme is "No Greater Gift." The Rev. Patricia Martin will speak.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Home Mission Program: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Grace and Mercy Celebration: 2 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The church will hold its second annual Grace & Mercy Celebration. The Rev. Richard London, of the F.T. Missionary Baptist Church of Jackson, will speak. A musical is also planned with special choirs and groups. (504) 388-5106.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
New Year's Eve Praise & Worship: 4 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
New Year's Eve Service: 5 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Berean, in conjunction with the Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church, will observe a candlelight communion service, which begins with the Ordinance of Humility (footwashing).
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Watch Night Service: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Reid Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd. Featuring Gospel recording artist Brent Jones at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Demetrius Price and 10 p.m. with the Rev. Mark E. Whitlock Jr.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Benefit Program: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak.
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Light refreshments will follow.
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship Program: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Grace & Mercy Celebration: 2 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The Rev. Richard London, of the F.T. Missionary Baptist Church of Jackson, will speak. Music by special choirs and groups. (504) 388-5106.
Clinton
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Monday, Jan. 6
Feast of Lights: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. stfrands.org.
Ethel
Sunday, Dec. 29
Fellowship Service: 8:30 a.m., Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 W. The Rev. Rodney Freeman and the Providence No. 2 Baptist Church will observe Holy Communion. Dinner will be served.
Morganza
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Watch Meeting: 10:30 p.m., The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1.
Slaughter
Sunday, Dec. 29
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, Dec. 29
Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Dec. 29
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.