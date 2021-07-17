As part of its 60th anniversary, the Diocese of Baton Rouge will hold a celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway.
There will be food trucks, live bands, party favors, sno-balls and birthday cake.
All clergy, Catholic Life Center employees and employees from the diocese's parishes, schools and apostolates are invited to attend. A short program including Scripture readings and remarks by Bishop Michael Duca will kick off the event shortly after 11 a.m.
The Baton Rouge Diocese encompasses 12 civil parishes in south central Louisiana.
For more information about the diocese's 60th anniversary, visit diobr.org/60years and follow the Diocese of Baton Rouge on Facebook.
Berean to host services
The youth and young adults ministries of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields, will host a praise and worship service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17. The theme is "The Way (the life of Jesus); the Truth (what God says versus what the world says); and the Life (an intimate relationship with God)." Services are in person, on Facebook Live and on YouTube.
The church will host its "Friends and Family" weekend at 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, and at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24. The speaker is Pastor Jonathan McCottry, of the New Start and Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Churches in Minden and Shreveport. Services are in person, on Facebook Live, and on YouTube.
Baptist church seeks pastor
The First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 312 South 17th St., is accepting applications for pastor to preach, teach and serve as administer. The ideal candidate must be licensed and ordained in a Baptist church. Send résumés to Pastoral Search Committee, 312 South 17th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or email ladypipex@yahoo.com. Deadline to apply is Aug. 30.
Gloryland holding July 23 program
Gloryland Baptist Church will present its closing program at 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the Glory Center, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. There will be singing, presentation by classes, dance groups and awarding of certificates. Special recognition will be given to the sponsors. Refreshments will be served. For additional information, call the church office at (225) 928-0436.