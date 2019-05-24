Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Amite
Sunday, May 26
Anniversary: 3 p.m., McMichael African Methodist Episcopal Church, 13015 McMichael Church Road. The Rev. Michele Goodloe, presiding elder of the Southeast District of the South Mississippi Annual Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, will speak. All are invited.
Baker
Saturday, May 25
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, May 28
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Summer Registration
Summer Enrichment Program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Applications are being accepted for youngsters in preschool through middle school for eight weeks of summer enrichment programs. Registration is $50 per child. Applications also available at gercinc.org. Hot breakfast, lunch and snack served. Programs include reading and math enrichment, weekly field trips, swim lessons, art, music and dance. Call (225) 928-0436 for more information. Classes on first-come, first-served basis.
Saturday, May 25
Dance Clinic/Info Meeting: 9 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Demographic Surveys & Screenings: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Triple S Food Mart, 2112 N. Foster Drive. The youth and the young adults ministries of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church will conduct demographic surveys to determine the basic health, economic, educational, social and recreational needs of the 70802, 70805 and 70806 ZIP codes to prepare for the Adventist Resource Center opening later this year. Nurses will be available to give free blood pressure screenings.
Sunday, May 26
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St. The church will celebrate its 83-year anniversary. The Rev. Dennis Hebert, pastor of True Light Baptist Church, will speak. All are invited.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. Bible study 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Youth Sunday: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Family & Friends Worship Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., St. John Baptist Church, 820 Rafe Mayer Road. The church will celebrate its 119-year anniversary. The Rev. Joseph Lawrence, pastor of New Life Baptist Church of Zachary, will speak on the theme "119 Years: Endeavoring to Do God's Work, God's Way," based Ephesians 4:1. All are invited.
Family & Friends Day: 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. The Rev. Samuel Williams will speak.
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. The church will celebrate Pastor Henry J. Brown's 19-year anniversary. Apostle Lawrence Hardy, of House Of Judah Ministries, will speak.
Family & Friends Day: 3 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Pastor Leonard Dawson and the Cane Creek Baptist Church Memphis will be special guests.
Women's Fellowship: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The church's Women's Ministries will host its monthly women's fellowship in the church annex. The theme is "Order My Steps." Chelsea Chevies will speak. The program will be presented in praise, dance, poetry and song, and includes refreshments and door prizes.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Concert: 6 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. A Night with The Legends, an evening of celebration for the second CD release of The Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers, with special guest, 2019 Stellar Award nominees The Gospel Legends of Columbia, South Carolina. Doors open at 5 p.m. Door prizes will be given away. Tickets on sale at the church and Superstyle Fashions. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
May 27-31
Vacation Bible School: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, Gloryland Baptist Church, 2575 Michelli Drive. All ages, youth through seniors. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, May 28
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Wednesday, May 29
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, May 30
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturdays, June 3-29
Third Annual Dance Clinic: Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. The theme is "Dance Like David Danced." Register at eventbrite.com. For more information, email hpfwc16@gmail.com, or call (225) 733-4648. For ages 5-18.
June 3-7
Christian Education: Scotlandville High School, 9870 Scotland Ave. Thirty course offerings with 15 certificate of progress courses for adults as well as several relevant electives and seminars will be offered. Elective courses are designed to address current needs of African American churches. Registration should be sent to: Fourth District Congress of Christian Education, P.O. Box 74439, Baton Rouge, LA 70874. For more information, email preacherpdjones@att.net.
Saturday, June 15
Hot Meal & Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free food and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, June 16
Men's Day Program: 10 a.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Clinton
Wednesday, May 29
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Saturday, May 25
New Pastor Installation: 2:30 p.m., Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 W. The Rev. Robert Scott Jr. will be installed as pastor. Dr. Jerry Young, president of the National Baptist Convention USA, will speak. A reception will follow the service.
Sunday, May 26
Praise and Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Greensburg
Sunday, May 26
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Venable Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 185 Venable Chapel Road. The church will celebrate its 146-year anniversary. The Right Rev. Bishop Julius H. McAllister Sr., presiding prelate of the 8th Episcopal District, will speak on the theme, "146 years: Standing on the Rock,” Matthew 16:18. All are invited.
Holden
June 9-13
Vacation Bible School: 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday family night, Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 La. 442. The theme is "VBS Superheroes" for ages kindergarten through fifth grade.
Marrero
Sunday, May 26
Anniversary: 11 a.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 136 Robinson Ave. The church will celebrate its 139-year anniversary. The Rev. Aldon E. Cotton, pastor of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, will speak. All are invited.
Morganza
Sunday, June 9
Pastoral Anniversary: 2 p.m., The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1. The church will celebrate the 18-year anniversary of the Rev. Willie O. Richard Jr. Pastor Henry Taylor and the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church will be guests.
Plaquemine
Sunday, May 26
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Sunday, June 9
La Louisiane Taste Fest: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., West Baton Rouge Community Center, 749 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. St. Alma Baptist Church, of Lakeland, will host the event, which will include music, a fashion show, a silent auction and food tastings, along with a Pastors' Barbecue Chicken Cook-off. A judges' award and People’s Choice Award will be given out. Admission is $20.
Slaughter
Sunday, May 26
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, May 28
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Saturday, June 1
Ushers Meeting: 2 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 La. 409. Fourth District Ushers bimonthly meeting.
St. Francisville
Sunday, May 26
Women's Day: 2 p.m., Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10. The church will celebrate Women's Day. Minister Dytra Carter-Cooper will speak.
Watson
Sunday, May 26
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, May 26
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.