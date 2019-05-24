GOSPEL | The Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers

The Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers have existed as a group for 71 years, but it wasn't until 2016 that they decided to record an album. The Baton Rouge gospel group's album 'Through It All' is 12-tracks of soulful praise and worship music. And it didn't take another seven decades for a follow-up — The Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers has recently released its second album, 'Time Is Closer Than You Think,' through Ecko Records. The group is celebrating with a concert that also features The Gospel Legends of Columbia, South Carolina, Audrey Ferguson & The Voices of Distinction and Jermaine Hawkins & The Harvey Spirituals.

The Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers perform 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. $20 advance; $25 day of. (225) 439-6717; "The Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers" on Facebook.

— BY JAKE CLAPP