Alsen
Sunday, Jan. 26
Celebration: 11 a.m., St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road. The St. John Baptist Church will honor its members that are 70 years and older in its annual Three Score and Ten Celebration.
Baker
Saturday, Jan. 18
Healing Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Scholarship and Birthday Dinner Fellowship: 11 a.m. service, 1 p.m. dinner, Greater First Church Baptist, 4669 Groom Road.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Jan. 18
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Youth Day: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The Youth and Young Adult ministries' program will include an 11 a.m. service Elder Manushka Gracia-Desgage speaking on the theme "Praying Intentionally." At 3 p.m., a free shoe giveaway with sizes and styles for infants through adults. (225) 356-4052 or bereanbatonrouge@gmail.com.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Letters to God: 10:30 a.m., Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway. A meditation in which everyone thanks God in advance for divine ideas received throughout the year.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Deacon and Deaconess Anniversary: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The Rev. Joseph Quincy, pastor of New Galilee Baptist Church, will speak.
Service: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angel's Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Maggie Dennis will be celebrant and preacher.
Monday, Jan. 20
MLK Service: 10 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The East Baton Rouge Parish Ministers Conference will presents "Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." Young people from area churches will sing and youth activities will immediately follow in the Family Life Center. Bring or wear socks for bowling and skating in the center.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Concert: 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 15160 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Him + Her Worship, a Christian worship duo from Minnesota, will perform and there will be a food truck roundup, starting at 5 p.m.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Holy Communion: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Renita Williams Thomas, executive director of In Loving Arms Pediatric Day Health Center, will speak. (225) 939-0360.
Clinton
Sunday, Jan. 19
Worship Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Tuesday, Jan. 21
East Feliciana Ministers Conference: 2 p.m., St. Mark Baptist Church, 5956 La. 19. The organization will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Marrero
Saturday, Jan. 25
ACT Workshop: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. The church's Scholarship Ministry will sponsor an ACT math workshop for student in grades 9-12.
Slaughter
Sunday, Jan. 19
Mission Sunday: 7 a.m., Israelite Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas Delpit Drive.
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, Jan. 19
Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Jan. 19
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Jan. 29-30
New Year Revival Services: 7 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S. Wednesday — Pastor Geoffrey Sykes, Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Zachary; Thursday — Pastor Bernard Mitchell, Mount Zion Baptist Church in Mendenhall, Mississippi.