Baker

Saturday, Jan. 4

Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.

Baton Rouge 

Saturday, Jan. 4

Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.

Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road. 

Sunday, Jan. 5

Benefit Program: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak.

Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.

Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.

Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.

Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. 

Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.

Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.

Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.

Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. 

Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.

Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com@PurposeChurchLA.

Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.

Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.

First Sunday Communion: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.

Home Mission Program: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.

Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.

Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St. 

Communion Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.

Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Light refreshments will follow.

Lena S. Johnson Scholarship Program: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.

Grace & Mercy Celebration: 2 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The Rev. Richard London, of the F.T. Missionary Baptist Church of Jackson, will speak. Music by special choirs and groups. (504) 388-5106. 

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Mid-Week Musical Program and Lunch: 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. The Platinum Sound will perform in the church gymnasium (enter on America Street). A lunch follows at 11:30 a.m. in the Conference Center. Cost is $7; pay at the door. Reservations appreciated. Call (225) 383-4777 ext. 229. 

Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.

Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.

Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.

Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.

Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.

Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.

Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. 

Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.

Clinton

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.

Denham Springs

Monday, Jan. 6

Feast of Lights: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. stfrands.org.

Ethel

Sunday, Jan. 5

The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. 

Sunday, Jan. 12

Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.

Slaughter

Sunday, Jan. 5

Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. 

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. 

Watson

Sunday, Jan. 5

Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.   

Zachary

Sunday, Jan. 5

Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road. 

Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. 

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.

