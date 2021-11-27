Dr. Bridget Steib, of Bridget Steib Ministries in Baton Rouge, has authored a new book, "What Makes Christians So Hypocritical."
The book "dispels traditional myths as they relate to Christianity. It uncovers the massive reasoning of decline in the Christian faith. It expounds on the teachings as: Spirit is always first, I am you, and balance," according to a news release.
The book is available online at Amazon.com and at Trilogy Christian Publishing and in Baton Rouge at Barnes & Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court, and Ministry of Love Bookstore, 1129 South Tamari Drive.
Christmas, Gospel music concert set
A Night of Christmas and Southern Gospel Music will be held Friday, Dec. 3, at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. in Tickfaw. Kicking off the program at 6:30 p.m. will be Pastor Mike Vaughn. Special guests Chronicle with Tim and Missy Kinchen take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is free; donations will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A concession stand will be open. For more information, contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.