The congregation of First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the Rev. Henry J. Brown for his 24 years as pastor at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
The celebration will be held in the church parking lot at 575 Education St.
The Rev. Michael Mallet, of the Greater Beulah Baptist Church, will speak.
Motivational speaker coming to BR church
Edwene Gaines, a well-known motivational speaker and author, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Unity Baton Rouge Church of Christianity, 15255 Jefferson Highway.
Gaines, according to her website, overcame poverty to live a lifestyle of wealth. She has been an ordained Unity minister for the past 25 years and gives prosperity workshops throughout the United States.
She is the author of “The Four Spiritual Laws of Prosperity: A Simple Guide to Unlimited Abundance.”
Masks will be provided. For more information, call (225) 755-3043.