Faith Matters: Top faith stories for 2022

One denomination's historic split, one pastor's continued court battles with the state over long-expired COVID restrictions and the passing of one of the city's most beloved pastors were among the top Baton Rouge-area religion stories for 2022.
At a special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference in November, 58 congregations voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, the second-largest Protestant denomination in the United States. Among them were several churches in the Baton Rouge District, including 150-year Live Oak United Methodist Church in Watson (renamed Live Oak Church).
St. Timothy on the Northshore United Methodist Church in Mandeville, one of the denomination's largest congregations in the state with over 6,000 members, also voted to disaffiliate.
The split between traditionalists and progressives grew out of concerns over same-sex marriages and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy, some officials said.
Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, has been at odds with the state since drawing national attention for flouting of restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The latest in the saga came in early October when Spell's attorneys asked a federal appears court to revive Spell's damage claims against the state over the restrictions.
The arguments before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals followed the dismissal of a Spell lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and others over enforcement of the ban. A U.S. district judge ruled that Spell's lawsuit was moot because it restrictions had expired; Spell's request for damages from state and local officials were also rejected.
Spell did enjoy some legal victories, including in May when the Louisiana Supreme Court tossed state charges against him, ruling that the governor's restrictions violated Spell's freedom of religion.
The faith community suffered a loss with the passing of the Rev. Jesse B. Bilberry at age 93 on Oct. 7. Bilberry was the pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church for 35 years before retiring in 2019.
A native of Marion, Bilberry was an educator at Southern University and an associate minister at Mount Pilgrim, when he was voted pastor on Jan. 16, 1984. Known as "Mr. Christian Education," Bilberry instituted the church's Sunday school program and later oversaw the construction of the church's education building in 1992.
"That's the only way you can get people to grow is by teaching," Bilberry said in 2019. "Anybody can come to Sunday school. It's a great program. … The only way you can grow is through the way of God; there's no alternative. You can't have a story of faith if you're not reading the Bible."
Bilberry was a graduate of Southern University (1951, Bachelor of Arts), LSU (1957 with a Master of Education) and Christian Bible College (earning a Master of Theology in 1988 and doctorate of theology in 1999). He was also a member of the National Baptist Convention U.S.A. Inc., National Baptist Congress of Christian Education, East Baton Rouge Parish Ministers Conference, Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association and served on the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
2022 also saw many houses of faith continue to slowly come back from the impact of COVID-19 protocols.
In the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, Bishop Michael Duca in a letter on Nov. 12 said he was relaxing the last of the restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic. He asked that "all our parishes return to a full ministry participation of the laity at Sunday Mass as we had before the COVID protocols were established." That includes making communion wine available to parishioners again.
Duca had closed churches in March 2020 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and granted a dispensation to Catholics, allowing them to miss Mass on Sundays. Churches gradually reopened, first with attendance limits and mask mandates, until Duca withdrew the dispensation in June 2021.
Among the other top news and notes in the faith community in 2022:
Moore retires
The Rev. Darlene Moore officially retired from full-time church ministry on Jan. 1, 2022. Moore led several churches in 30 years, including serving as the first female pastor of Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge from 2002-2011. Moore said she wanted to spend more time helping raise her two young grandsons; her only son died in 2018, leaving behind the two boys and a wife.
Moore, a Mandeville native, returned to Baton Rouge after 10 years in the Lake Charles-Acadiana District of the United Methodist Church.
New diocesan office
The Diocese of Baton Rouge created the Office of Life, Peace and Justice in January as part of Bishop Michael Duca's vision to promote and expand pastoral care and outreach. Randall Waguespack, of Albany, was named director of the new office.
Waguespack said the Office of Life, Peace and Justice assists churches and volunteers with creating sacramental services and ministries to Catholics in nursing homes and assisted living facilities; hospice facilities; and hospitals within the diocese. It began by focusing on re-establishing Masses in nursing homes.
Waguespack is a permanent deacon at St. Margaret Queen of Scotland Church in Albany.
Ingleside's 75 years
Ingleside United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge celebrated its 75th anniversary on March 3 with the theme “Serving from the Heart for 75 years.”
Significant in the church’s history is a 2007 fire that destroyed the sanctuary, but the church rose “from the ashes to be a vibrant force for Jesus Christ,” said the Rev. Lewis Morris, the church’s pastor since 2018. The guest speaker for the occasion was the Rev. Tim Lawson, who served as Ingleside’s pastor from 1990-98.
Ingleside started as the East Baton Rouge Methodist Church on March 10, 1946, with 77 charter members meeting at Bernard Terrace School. It later purchased property at Capital Heights Avenue and Ingleside Drive. In 1968, the church was officially renamed Ingleside United Methodist Church.
Fabre named Kentucky archbishop
A former Baton Rouge priest, the Rev. Shelton Fabre, was installed as the archbishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Louisville, Kentucky, on March 30.
One of a handful of Black bishops in the country, Fabre served as bishop of Houma-Thibodaux for the past eight years before being named to the Louisville leadership. His previous positions included pastor of Sacred Heart in Baton Rouge, St. Joseph in Grosse Tete and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Maringouin. He was associate pastor at St. George and St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge, and also St. Isidore the Farmer and St. Alphonsus Liguori in Greenwell Springs.
Fabre is a New Roads native and 1981 graduate of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee. He was ordained in 1989 for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
New Interfaith leader
The Rev. Jonathan Parks was announced on April 8 as the fourth executive director in the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge's 35-year history. He replaced the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, who retired in 2021.
Parks joined the federation after nine years of work with the Cooperative Baptist Global Missions in Kosice, Slovakia. He grew up in Huntsville, Alabama, and earned divinity and church music degrees from Samford University.
Trinity CME marks 150 years
Trinity Christian Methodist Church, recognized as the oldest African American church in Lafayette and a "beacon of light in the community through its many outreach programs," celebrated its 150th anniversary on April 24.
The Rev. Maggie C. Banks, Trinity's pastor since 2013, said the CME church finds its roots in the Methodist movement of Charles Wesley of England. In the U.S., she said, the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church split off from the Methodist church as former slaves in the Methodist church requested an independent church in 1870. The new church was initially known as the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church until the 1950s, when it became the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.
New Greater First pastor
Greater First Church Church Baptist in Baker welcomed to the Rev. Antroy D. Gavin as its new pastor on May 22. A native of Mississippi, Gavin comes to Greater First Church from Greater Redeemer Fellowship, where he still ministers.
Gavin is the second pastor in the 16-year history of the church, succeeding founder Anthony Kelley, who retired.
LSU chaplain
The LSU football program has a new "chaplain" for the first time in 25 years.
Floyd Prescott III took over last summer. His voluntary position includes holding Bible study for interested players during the week, leading chapel services and supporting the team on game days. Prescott is a 2002 Southern University graduate and the senior pastor of Miracle Place Church of Acadiana in Opelousas. He got his start in ministry at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge.
Ken Ellis, the former Southern University and NFL standout, had served for more than 25 years as chaplain.
Historic assignment
The Rev. Darriel Hoy made history in June when she was installed as the first female pastor of Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
Hoy returned to Baton Rouge after years away. She graduated from Scotlandville High School before going away to Duke University, where she graduated and then worked six years with the Children’s Defense Fund. She eventually got into ministry, enrolling at the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary at Andrews University in Michigan, earning a Master of Divinity in 2003. Hoy held several ministerial positions across the country, including a brief stint as communications director for the regional office in Huntsville, Alabama, before returning to Louisiana.
'College to Church'
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on July 5 announced a partnership with Baton Rouge Community College on a pilot program offering industry-based training and education, as well as pathways to toward high school diplomas and GEDs. The program at Shiloh is called "College to Church" is designed to train those who participate in jobs and career opportunities that can break the cycle of poverty and help people who may be stumbling between jobs and life decisions. The Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, Shiloh's pastor, was joined at the announcement by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith.
Former Aloysius pastor dies
The Rev. Robert Marcell, who served the St. Aloysius Catholic Church parish between 1974 and 1984, died on July 24 at age 91. A native of Amelia, Marcell was ordained as a priest in 1956 and also served as pastor at St. Francis of Assisi in Smoke Bend, St. Isidore the Farmer in Baker, St. Gabriel Parish in St. Gabriel and Immaculate Conception in Denham Springs, according to the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
Shiloh's sesquicentennial
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge celebrated its 150th year anniversary on Aug. 14. The Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, the church's pastor since 2013, represents the third generation to lead the prominent Black church. Smith succeeded his father, the Rev. Charles T. Smith, who led the church for 50 years before retiring in 2012; and grandfather, the Rev. Dudley T. Smith, who was pastor from 1944 to 1962. The church has had only five pastors.
Shiloh had its beginning in 1872 in the Spanish Town area. Shiloh, currently at 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, is influential in community, including establishing a charitable foundation that focuses on education, economic development and social services.