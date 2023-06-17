It’s been about 170 days since Bishop Delores Williamston took the helm as leader of Louisiana's United Methodist Church, and she’s spent many of them trekking to local churches across the state on a "boots on the ground" listening tour.
On Wednesday, as she addressed an assembly of ministers and lay leaders, she raised her robe and kicked out her leg, showing off the actual combat boots she wore from her days in the Kansas Army National Guard.
“We’re still marching,” she declared.
Williamston urged church leaders to march beyond their church walls, to minister to the community. And, over, and over, she roused the crowd with a message of abounding hope.
For many in attendance, it was the message they needed to hear.
The bishop's tenure leading the Louisiana Conference began in the midst of upheaval in the United Methodist Church nationwide. Hundreds of congregations across several states have seceded from the nation’s largest mainline Protestant denomination in the past few years.
While the most public issue driving the split is the acceptance of the LGBTQ community, other questions — how to interpret the Bible, the church's policy of itinerant ministers and disputes over property, among others — have tied into it as well.
About 40% of the United Methodist houses of worship in Louisiana have disaffiliated over the past four years. The final and largest salvo of exits came late last month when the Louisiana Annual Conference, the UMC’s in-state governing body, officially cut ties with 95 churches.
As the dust settles, the churches that remain are still healing. But, standing before her flock, Williamson exhorted the congregation to use this moment to renew their passion for ministry and find new ways to share the gospel.
Invoking the Bible story of Jesus healing a paralyzed man whose four friends carried him to Christ on a mat, she challenged parishioners to “get up from the paralysis in our hearts."
“It’s time for us to pick up our mats and walk in hope in the mission field of Louisiana,” Williamston she said.
For many, her zeal was infectious.
“This is not a funeral, this is a new beginning,” Rev. Robert Johnson proclaimed Wednesday.
He reminded the group that more than 280 Louisiana churches still bear the denomination’s trademark cross-and-flame emblem.
It was all part of the theme at the four-day conference, hosted at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center: Hope. Amid the praying, singing and speaking, delegates did not shy away from talking about the disaffiliations — but they were determined to look beyond them.
“I have been asked: why climb aboard a sinking ship?” said Britney Winn Lee, of Grace Community UMC in Shreveport, incurring gasps from the audience. “But when you watch people walk on water all week...Louisiana United Methodists, you should have sunk, but you’re soaring."
"An energy filling this space"
Williamston brings an unusual backstory to the job of leading a church in flux. Walk into her office, and you'll see a soldier's helmet balanced atop a pair of combat boots.
Weeks after Williamston dropped out of high school at age 16 — "I thought I was smarter than the teacher, honestly," she recalled with a chuckle — she walked a few miles to sign up at the National Guard.
Recruits told her she was too young. So she returned on her 17th birthday and was in basic training in South Carolina several days later.
Not long after boot camp, Williamston spent five years in New York City, where she got married and had a son. She decided to return to Kansas, where she grew up, to raise her son, and there she rekindled her faith.
“I always knew there was something about the church,” she said. “It was fascinating and it was deeply ingrained in me. The apostle’s creed, the Lord’s Prayer, the doxologies. Even as a teenager, I would always think about those things, but over time I’d lost the word.”
Williamston is quick to initiate conversations with anyone — ministers, parishioners, and complete strangers. And throughout this week's conference, she was relentlessly upbeat.
Local church leaders believe the congregation is feeding off that enthusiasm.
“There is an energy that is filling this space that I think will move us beyond what has been to, now, what will be," said Rev. Dr. Van Stinson, an assistant to Williamston.
A changing — and growing — church?
Instead of talking about who left, many church leaders want to talk about who could be walking in the door.
Church officials said only a few of the churches that disaffiliated were African-American congregations. Williamston, the first Black bishop of the Louisiana conference, has appointed Rev. Robert Johnson, of Kaplan UMC, as a strategist to create inroads in the Black community.
It’s a deeply personal position for Johnson, who says he's seen a mass exodus of youth because the church has lost its connection.
"I’ve been Methodist all my life and the African-American church was the bedrock of the Black community," he said. "There would be no Civil Rights Movement if it wasn’t for the Black church. Anything that moved through the Black community went through the church. And as Methodists, we forgot about the people in the Black community."
Many United Methodists also hope to make inroads with LGBTQ communities.
At the global level, the United Methodist Church has only reinforced its opposition to allowing same-sex marriages and ordaining ministers who are gay. But there is growing dissatisfaction among American churches, many of whom want to soften the church's approach.
At the Annual Conference on Friday, more than 70% of 292 delegates voted to create an LGBTQ task force in Louisiana, which aims to find ways to empower LGBTQ members of local churches.
Caleb Porter, a music director at First UMC in Hammond, submitted the petition to create the task force. He says he has been a lifelong Louisiana United Methodist, but has been barred from many leadership positions because of his sexuality.
He and others said the church's stance has caused many young parishioners to turn away from the church.
“I am troubled by the conversations I’ve had with my queer siblings in this conference,” Porter said. “We are tired, we are hurt, we feel ignored, we feel attacked. We wonder how much longer we can belong to a system that provides such little space for us. In a church which claims to have open doors, there are many doors that remain locked.”
"Hope sightings"
After their Ruston church, Grace UMC, voted to disaffiliate last month, lifelong United Methodists Alice Higginbotham and Connie Cline felt like they no longer had anywhere to go — the closest United Methodist churches are now 20 to 30 miles away.
Cline compared losing the church they both attended for nearly 30 years to a child finding out their parents are getting divorced, and they're being left behind.
“It’s so sad,” she said. “You go through different emotions, but it’s definitely heartbreaking."
But the duo are taking action. Knowing there were other "homeless" congregants who felt displaced, they began inviting them to gather together for their own services. A group of about 30 people currently worship at the Presbyterian Church of Ruston each Sunday.
"We’ve been through a lot of the anger and the hurt, and we’re starting to feel really good because we can see what’s around the corner and it’s really promising,” said Cline.
Williamston counts the Ruston group among the “hope sightings” she’s witnessed. On Thursday, Williamston appointed retired pastor Fred Wideman, who helped found Baton Rouge's St. Andrews UMC, to be a “shepherd” to help lead the grass-roots efforts in Ruston.
“We’re looking to have people come who feel lost, like they don’t have a place,” Higginbotham said. “You can come worship and be with us, and you’ll feel like you have a place.”
In addition to Ruston, some churches in Alexandria District have been adding members, leaders are developing class meetings and identifying potential locations prime for new worship communities.
“Now that churches have left, we have some deserts of United Methodism in the state of Louisiana,” said Karli Pidgeon, a district superintendent in Alexandria. “So those are opportunities to plant a new church, to create a new worshipping community or do a new ministry that we’ve done before."