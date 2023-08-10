Both the memorial and funeral Masses for the Rev. Mark Beard, the beloved Louisiana priest who died last week, will be streamable on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday's 11 a.m. memorial Mass at Our Lady of Mercy in Baton Rouge can be watched on the church's Facebook page.
On Friday, Beard's 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite will air on the Catholic Life Channel (cable Channel 15, the CLTV website and Facebook page, Roku, Fire TV, and St. Helena's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Burial will follow at Amite Memorial Gardens on Friday.
Beard, a native of Baton Rouge, was a dynamic pastor credited with revitalizing St. Helena Catholic Church, the home parish of Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Beard was killed Aug. 2 in a car crash just over the state line in Mississippi. He was 62.
