Billed as "the festival your mamma warned you about," Baton Rouge's first Federales Fest has announced that it plans to crank up its amps on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Organizers say the music festival will highlight the area's Southern musical roots with national, regional and local artists.
"A perfect blend of country, rock 'n' roll and Americana with a touch of south-of-the-border flair," a news release says in describing the event.
Schedule to perform are:
- North Mississippi Allstars: This Southern rock and American blues band from Hernando, Mississippi got its start in 1996. They released the album "Set Sail" last year.
- Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel: Guitarist and songwriter Betts, son of Allman Brothers co-founder Dickey Betts, and his new band are making their marks on American rock 'n' roll, too. The younger Betts was part of Dickey Betts & Great Southern for almost 10 years.
- The Texas Gentlemen: Brass-fueled Dixieland-style jazz, chicken-scratch country funk and orchestrated pop-soul balladry — these five guys do it all.
- Neil Werries & Elsah: songwriter Neil Werries fronts Elsah, whose name comes from a river town in southern Illinois. Originally from St. Louis, the band relocated to Baton Rouge and then to Las Vegas. Elsah mixes old-time country and guitar-driven indie rock.
- The Hitchhiker: The Baton Rouge alternative rock band's writing style is described as a cross between Foo Fighters and Thin Lizzy.
- Thoughts of Mary: The Baton Rouge rock band formed in 1992 while its founders were students at LSU. Their influences include the Replacements, Buffalo Tom and Neil Young.
The event will run from noon to 11 p.m. at Live Oak Arabians at Cedar Lodge Plantation, 6300 Jefferson Highway. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the first band starts at 1 p.m. Cuisine with Texas flair from various food vendors will be sold.
The fest, presented by Williamson Eye Center, will benefit Behind the Line Baton Rouge, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that seeks to make a difference in the lives of First Responders and their families.
Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Cost is $75, all-day passes; $200, VIP packages; and free, kids under 12 (excluding VIP).
The VIP packages include unlimited food and drink, plus a VIP hospitality tent and preferred seating/standing next to the stage.
Tickets are on sale at federalesfest.com/tickets.