Finding yourself spinning the same old albums and tunes over and over again? Fancy something different? Here are five album recommendations that'll help break you out of your musical rut.
"Multitudes," Feist
Leslie Feist's first new album in six years is a mostly gentle affair, with soothing acoustic numbers befitting a project begun during the pandemic and inspired by, among other things, a new baby.
There's plenty here that's pretty and quiet, almost lullaby-like — take standouts "Love Who We Are Meant To" and "Hiding Out in the Open" — though there are moments where things perk up and get a little weird. It wouldn't be a Feist album otherwise, of course.
"Expert in a Dying Field," The Beths
New Zealand's The Beths have been consistently excellent since their 2018 debut, "Future Me Hates Me," and "Expert in a Dying Field" keeps their impressive run going. Both punky and deeply melodic, there's a lot to like here: standouts include the title track and "Change in the Weather." Concise and expertly crafted, there isn't a dull moment to be found.
"The Blues Don't Lie," Buddy Guy
Listening to "The Blues Don't Lie," it's hard to believe that Guy is 86 years old. The Louisiana-born bluesman sings and plays with a power that excels that of most people a quarter, let alone half, his age.
It's easy to see why this album was nominated for a Grammy and won big at the recent Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee. Guy tears it up on tracks like "I Let My Guitar Do the Talking" and "The World Needs Love," while his usual array of guest stars provide welcome cameos.
After a surprise? Check out James Taylor's somewhat unlikely appearance on "Follow the Money."
"In Between Tears," Irma Thomas
Something of a forgotten entry in Irma Thomas' catalog (until fairly recently, at least) "In Between Tears" is a slice of early '70s soul perfection.
Produced by Jerry Williams Jr. (better known as cult favorite Swamp Dogg) and featuring Duane Allman, the album is short, sharp and powerful. As some have pointed out, there's a certain sense of world-weariness in evidence — as titles like "Wish Someone Would Care" and "Turn My World Around" suggest — but there's certainly no hint of tiredness in Thomas' expertly soulful delivery.
With its 50th anniversary approaching, what better time to discover this New Orleans gem?
"It's a Shame About Ray," The Lemonheads
This one's for Evan Dando. The Lemonheads' mercurial frontman and creative soul passed through Baton Rouge on tour with the ever-excellent Psychedelic Furs last week, and it was clear the audience didn't quite know what to make of him: looking disheveled, he ran songs together, sang alternately into two microphones, and ended his set with a backward roll onto the stage. Utterly magical in spots, of course, but it's hard to (totally) begrudge the audience's confusion.
"It's a Shame About Ray" shows what he's capable of. A worldwide hit on its release in 1992, the album's brilliantly crafted slices of youthful pop-punk propelled Dando to stardom.
It manages to somehow both encapsulate the sound of '90s college rock and transcend it: over 30 years later, standouts like "Alison's Starting to Happen" and "My Drug Buddy" sound every bit as fresh as they did the day the album was released. Brilliant.