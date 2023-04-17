Sunshine isn't promised, but it's a definite possibility in the forecast for the Feliciana Master Gardeners Association's 2023 St. Francisville Spring Garden Tour.
"We're just praying for some sunshine on that weekend," tour Chair Janice Wynn said. "We're ready for some good weather."
The self-guided tour runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and features four gardens — three private and one business-owned.
Tickets are $20 and will be sold at the garden tour headquarters in the St. Francisville Town Hall, 11936 Ferdinand St. Only cash and check payments will be accepted.
As for the featured gardens, all but one will remain a mystery until the day of the tour.
"We don't name the homes ahead of time," Wynn said. "We wait until the day of the stroll, because we don't want people visiting people's yards before the show."
But what she can reveal is that three of the gardens will be within walking distance from one another in St. Francisville's Historic District, with one belonging to the St. Francisville Inn.
"We usually feature only private gardens, but this year we have a commercial business on the tour," Wynn said. "We chose the St. Francisville Inn, because Brandon Branch is one of the owners, and he's such an avid gardener. There are so many plants at the inn and so many things to look at, and he agreed to be on the tour."
The fourth garden is located on La. 965, the same road that leads to the Audubon State Historic Site, though the garden in question doesn't belong to the park.
"This, too, is a garden at a private residence, and it's more like a country garden," Wynn said. "The two in-town gardens are small, but it's amazing what people can pack in those little bitty lots."
Though the tour is self-guided, members of the association will be present at each site to discuss plants and offer gardening advice.
Speaking of the association, here's an interesting fact: these gardeners have been hosting the tour for almost 10 years and donating the proceeds to 4-H scholarships, school gardens and other community projects. Yet they didn't formalize their association until 2022.
Some 80 gardeners make up the association's membership, each receiving certification after completing the LSU AgCenter's Master Gardening Training Program.
"The program is a four- to six-week course, where you attend classes to learn about trees and flowers and plants and insects and diseases," Wynn said. "After you're done, you have to take a test to become a Master Gardener. And once you become a Master Gardener, you have to give back to the community. You do that in the form of volunteer hours."
Some of those volunteer hours have involved working with local school gardens, and in recent years, a portion of the garden tour proceeds have been donated to both Bains Elementary and Bains Lower Elementary schools for vegetable gardens.
The vegetable gardens are now being used as outdoor classrooms offering supplemental learning opportunities for the students in math, science and health with supplemental instruction by County Agent Jessie Hoover and local Master Gardeners.
"You would be surprised to learn how many kids don't know vegetables are grown in a garden," Wynn said. "They think they come from grocery stores. So our whole point is to teach them how to grow gardens, and they get so excited when they grow cucumbers. We plant things that grow really fast so the kids get to taste what they grow."
The association also partners with the Friends of Cat Island in growing seedling trees, then planting them at Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge outside St. Francisville.
"They have a loss of trees due to the river rising and flooding," Wynn said. "So, there are a variety of things we do."
Meanwhile, the gardeners' tour has generated more than $10,000 through the years for the Jaclyn Garza Memorial 4-H Scholarship, which is awarded annually to high school seniors who are active in 4-H and have enrolled in college.
As for Saturday's tour, Wynn is expecting a big crowd.
"There's always a lot of people," she said. "They start lining up for tickets at noon, and they're not just older gardeners. There are a lot of younger people in the mix."
But what if there's no sunshine that day?
"Well, if it rains, people tend to show up, anyway," Wynn said. "They've taken the tour in the rain in the past, but we're hoping for sunshine that day. We're due some sunny days."
For more information, about the association, visit the group's Facebook page at facebook.com/FelicianaMG or call the West Feliciana Parish LSU AgCenter at (225) 635-3614 or email jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu.