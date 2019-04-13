The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has canceled its Saturday acts because of severe weather, officials have announced, but some acts have relocated to downtown venues to play their sets.
REGISTER BAR (143 3rd St.)
2:30-3:15 p.m.: Levee Road Revue
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Killer Whale
4:45-6:15 p.m.: Greyhounds
6:30-8:00 p.m.: Chris Leblanc
8:30-10:00 p.m.: William Bell
JOLIE PEARL (315 North Blvd.)
4:15-5:15 p.m.: Smokehouse Porter and Miss Mamie
5:45-7:00 p.m.: Henry Gray with special guests Bob Corritore and others
7:30-8:45 p.m.: Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal and Tyree Neal
Sunday's events will go on as planned. Here's a look at the Sunday schedule:
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
Crown Royal LA 1 Stage
1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Lane Mack
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Quiana Lynell
4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.: John "Papa" Gros
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Mavis Staples
Aetna Swamp Blues Stage
1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Hogy & the Healers
2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Jonathon "Boogie" Long
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Cedric Burnside
5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Deacon John Moore
Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: DeAndre Tate & Company
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Arthur Gremillion & Friends Community Choir
4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Elder Timothy Britten & Shabach
6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Zion Harmonizers
Front Porch Stage
3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.: The Excelleauxs
4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Sam Hogan
Blues Backstory Stage
2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Cedric Burnside
3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Quiana Lynell
4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Sam Hogan
5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Deacon John Moore
Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda
12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Bill Romano & Chris Fry
1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Oso Blues & Molly and the Squires
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Eric Schmitt, Ryan Harris & Ralph Goodson
3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Denton Hatcher & Molly Taylor
4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Ben Herrington, Peter Simon & Chris Hochkeppel
5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Dale Harris Family Band
6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos