Beauvoir Park and Gallery 14 are throwing a kid-friendly Earth Day Fest from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 212 S. 14th St., Suite D.
Tickets are $15, presale, and $20, day of show, at prekindle.com. Attendance is limited to 250 people, per COVID-19 guidelines.
Grammy winner Louis Michot (Lost Bayou Ramblers), Grammy nominee Corey Ledet, and Jacques Boudreaux will take the stage with their zydeco sounds at 4 p.m.
The Louisiana Yard Dogs, a psychedelic blues rock power trio, will perform at 6:30 p.m.
The schedule also includes Parish Pilates & Yoga, 2 p.m.; Harold Bernard (Glide Studios in Lafayette), Cajun dance lessons 3 p.m.; and Red Stick Reads story time for kids, 3 p.m.
Blend will be selling drinks, and Jolie Pearl will be serving raw and chargrilled oysters.
Outdoor music and event venue Beauvoir Park, located alongside the Perkins Road Overpass, has been closed this month as the owner looks to incorporate as a private club while rezoning the property. Gallery 14, formerly an industrial warehouse, is now an event center located in Mid City.