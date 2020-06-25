Like hundreds of spring events scheduled across Louisiana, the Ebb & Flow Festival didn’t happen.
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge postponed the event — originally planned for April 4-5 — due to the restrictions on public gatherings prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and many other events that canceled outright, the Arts Council opted to move Ebb & Flow online. Running June 27 through July 4, it will feature streaming performances and some in-person events.
In March, Arts Council President and CEO Renee Chatelain suggested that the postponed Ebb & Flow could be repositioned as pop-ups and virtual performances. In May, the Arts Council focused on reconfiguring Ebb & Flow as an online event.
Mysti Byrnes, the Arts Council’s Ebb & Flow coordinator, researched what other organizations had been doing online. Assessing what worked and what didn’t work, Byrnes found an exceptional example of an online festival in Lafayette’s Festival International.
“Ours is not on that scale,” she said. “What they quickly put together was amazing.”
Byrnes invited artists and groups who were originally scheduled to appear at Ebb & Flow to perform for the reimagined festival.
“We got great feedback from them,” Byrnes said. “People are excited about participating. They said, ‘Yes, please. I want to do something.’ ”
Ebb & Flow’s schedule and the festival’s streaming music, dance and theater performances can be viewed at ebbandflowbr.org. The participating performers include Bayou Cirque, Justin Garner, Judy Davis, the Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Concert Band, Destiny Manzella, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, Theatre Baton Rouge, Terreze Williams, Parish County Line, Salsa Rouge and others.
The festival opens Saturday with the inaugural "Art Flow Jr." exhibition of works by students ages 8 to 18 at the Arts Council’s Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. Social-distancing protocol will be in place for gallery visitors.
Artworks in the "Art Flow Awards" exhibit are on view through June at the Capitol Park Museum, LSU Museum of Art, the Gallery at Manship Theatre and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. A virtual tour of the exhibit is available at ebbandflowbr.org/art-flow-4.
Ebb & Flow’s biggest in-person event is Art on Pointe from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Pointe-Marie Square, 14200 River Road. Offerings include a performance by Bayou Cirque, the local acrobatic-trapeze troupe; a jazz set by flutist Betsy Breaux; a drive-through art market; and cuisine served from food trucks.
Because of the complexity that comes with streaming multiple acts in real-time, Ebb & Flow performers will be seen videotaped instead. The Arts Council gave them the option of submitting videos or being filmed by Jonathan Grimes, the Arts Council’s director of facilities, IT and music programming.
An Arts Council staff member since December, Byrnes invested four months of work on Ebb & Flow only to see it postponed.
“It was something out of my hands,” she said philosophically. “The same thing happened to every other major festival and performance. We were all in the same boat together. But we (at the Arts Council) did what we could do. And I made a lot of connections with community organizations while preparing for the festival that we now have.”
Ebb & Flow Festival events
SATURDAY
Noon to 4 p.m.: "Art Flow Jr." exhibit, Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St.
5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Justin Garner (virtual performance)
SUNDAY
2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: "Art Flow Awards" announcement. A virtual tour is available at ebbandflowbr.org/art-flow-4.
4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Judy Davis (virtual)
MONDAY
9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.: Dancer Terreze Williams (virtual)
Noon to 12:15 p.m.: Art Flow Peoples’ Choice announcement
4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Bayou Cirque (virtual)
TUESDAY
9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.: Loose Parts Arts with Lucy Perera (virtual)
Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Baton Rouge Center for the Visual and Performing Arts choral performance (virtual)
4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Blakeley White McGuire (virtual)
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.: Jena Vangjel (virtual)
Noon to 1 p.m.: Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge (virtual)
4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Singer-songwriter Destiny Manzella (virtual)
JULY 2
9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.: Salsa Rouge basic salsa lesson (virtual)
JULY 3
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Art on Pointe featuring drive-thru art market, jazz by Betsy Braud, Bayou Cirque and food trucks, Pointe-Marie, 14200 River Road
JULY 4
4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Fourth of July Celebration with fireworks and music (virtual)
Ebb & Flow Festival
Saturday-July 4
Online and at Pointe-Marie Square, 14200 River Road.
Ebb&FlowBR.org