The Halloween season is in full swing.
The decorations around Baton Rouge have been up for a couple of weeks. There's been a near constant chorus of screams coming from The 13th Gate for a month. The weather has finally started to dip into cooler territory. And we're sure you've had your costume planned out since Nov. 1, 2018.
Halloween in the capital city really got rolling last weekend with the annual 10/31 Consortium parade and Fifolet Halloween Festival. But that was just the tip of the candy mountain.
Spooky events are planned all over the city through Nov. 1, from adult trick-or-treating to family-friendly activities. To help keep track of all of this month's local events, take look through our Halloween guide below.
And remember, the spirits can't find you if you're dressed up.
Friday, Oct. 25
HALLOWEEN NIGHT OUT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Student Union's Magnolia Room. A sensory-friendly trick-or-treating event. Trick-or-treating for elementary children will take place 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and a time for teens and young adults will be at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register at conta.cc/2o0UiU4. facebook.com/familieshelpingfamiliesofgreaterbatonrouge.
SPOOK N ROWE: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. A family-friendly Halloween event featuring live music, children's arts and crafts with Baton Rouge Moms, face painting and princesses from Petite Princess Company. The LSU gymnastics team will also join in on the fun. facebook.com/perkinsrowebr.
BLUEBONNET SWAMP HAUNTED HIKE: 6 p.m., Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Family-friendly Halloween-themed evening at the nature center. Featuring crafts, storytelling, a haunted maze, games and animals like snakes, insects, rats and other "creepy critters." $6 per person. facebook.com/brecnaturecenter.
DOG-FRIENDLY TRICK-OR-TREAT: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Dog-friendly trick-or-treating night. Local pet organizations will be distributing information and candy. Featuring best dog costume contest. brec.org.
"HOCUS POCUS" INTERACTIVE MOVIE: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Shout, dance and sing along to "Hocus Pocus." Costumes encouraged. The first 150 attendees will receive a goody bag full of props and treats to use during the screening. facebook.com/ebrpl.
GHOULS NIGHT OUT: 8 p.m., L'Auberge Casino, 444 L'auberge Ave. Featuring live music from Bag of Donuts and a costume contest — winners will share $5,000 in cash and prizes. Contest categories include group, solo and "Good Ghouls Gone Bad." $10 at lbatonrouge.com.
2019 GHOSTLY GALA: 8 p.m. to midnight, East Baton Rouge COA Capital City Event Center, 6955 Florida Blvd. The masquerade ball for the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade and 10/31 Consortium's main fundraiser. Featuring dancing, silent auction, costume contest, palm reader, games, door prizes and a table decorating contest. 21 and up. $55-$550 at 1031consortium.com.
COSTUME SOCIAL: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Hosted by Salsa Rouge Dance Company. Featuring salsa, bachata, kizmoba and zouk music with performance by Salsa Rouge Ladies and Marietta V. Costumes encouraged. BYOB. $10 entry. facebook.com/salsarouge225.
FABOOLOUS: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Splash's official Halloween show featuring performances by Lady D. Andrews, KoKo Valentine and Alexa H. Milano. facebook.com/splashbr.
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m. and midnight, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A loving couple, a few lost monsters and a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania sing and dance through a campy, sloppy salute to horror movies and sexual liberation. $20-$31 at theatrebr.org.
Saturday, Oct. 26
BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A merry-not-scary trick-or-treating day at the zoo. Featuring a hay maze and an enchanted swamp. Costumes encouraged. Admission runs until 4 p.m.; grounds close at 5 p.m. Regular admission applies: $8.75 ages 12 and up; $7.75 seniors; $5.75 ages 2-12; and free for ages 1 and under. brzoo.org.
A HALLOWEEN DAY AT THE MUSEUM: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Featuring a day of Halloween-themed planetarium shows, activities and a costume contest with a chance to win a copy of "The Monster Book of Monsters." General admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children (ages 3-12) and seniors (65 and up). lasm.org.
CORN MAZE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Featuring the corn maze, hayrides, zip lining, face painting, pumpkin decorating and more. $10 per person; free for children 3 and under. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/.
BREC-A-BOO: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Children's Halloween village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 10 and under. Haunted hike for ages 11 and older at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free. brec.org.
NIGHT MAZE AND BONFIRE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Nighttime maze walk, a bonfire, s'mores, live music and glow in the dark games. Costumes encouraged. Concessions available for purchase. $10 per person and free for children 3 and under. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/.
MID CITY RISING HALLOWEEN PARTY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Pelican to Mars, 2678 Government St. Halloween festival featuring art, music and food. Costumes encouraged. facebook.com/pelicantomars.
HALLOWEEN AT THE TASTING ROOM: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Three Roll Estate Tasting Room, 760 St. Philip St. The Three Roll Estate Tasting Room is filled with all sorts of spirits on Halloween night. Featuring a food truck and handcrafted cocktails. facebook.com/threerolltastingroom.
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A loving couple, a few lost monsters and a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania sing and dance through a campy, sloppy salute to horror movies and sexual liberation. $20-$31 at theatrebr.org.
SALSA PARTY — HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Featuring DeeJay Ponce playing salsa, bachata, merengue, reggaeton, top 40, hip-hop and R&B. Free dance lessons 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Plus a costume contest.
ZOMBIE BALL: 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Zombie-themed dance party. Dress as a zombie before midnight and receive a complimentary drink. Performances by London Manchester and Santana Pilar Andrews. facebook.com/splashbr.
Sunday, Oct. 27
VELO DE LOS MUERTOS CEMETERY RIDE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starts at Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Hosted by Bike Baton Rouge and 10/31 Consortium. Biking tour through seven historic cemeteries in downtown, Mid city and Old South Baton Rouge. Bring water, an inner tube that fits your wheel and snacks. 1031consortium.com.
BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A merry-not-scary trick-or-treating day at the zoo. Featuring a hay maze and an enchanted swamp. Costumes encouraged. Admission runs until 4 p.m.; grounds close at 5 p.m. Regular admission applies: $8.75 ages 12 and up; $7.75 seniors; $5.75 ages 2-12; and free for ages 1 and under. brzoo.org.
HAINTS, HAUNTS AND HALLOWEEN: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. An old-fashioned country Halloween fair featuring storytelling, cake walks, games and trick-or-treating on the Rural Life Museum grounds. $5 per person. lsu.edu/rurallife/events.php.
HALLOWEEN SHOWCASE SUNDAY: 4 p.m., The Parlor, 705 St. Joseph St. Hosted by ThaAntidote.com. Special Halloween edition of Showcase Sunday, featuring performances by Dexter Nicholas, Tha GT, YoungCamThaStar and more. Red carpet and interviews at 3 p.m., first performance is at 4 p.m. Free. Best costume wins a prize; costumes are optional. thaantidote.com.
FREE SCREENING OF "HOCUS POCUS" ON THE LAWN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St. Movie screening on the lawn, with a best costume contest at 6 p.m. Blankets and folding chairs welcome. Free. All ages event. facebook.com/tinroofbeer.
Monday, Oct. 28
COSTUMES & COCKTAILS: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Park Pub & Patio, 4619 Bennington Ave. Wear a costume and receive 30% off your bar tab. facebook.com/theparkbr.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
BOOS AND BOOZE: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Park Pub & Patio, 4619 Bennington Ave. $3 well drinks all night. facebook.com/theparkbr.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
PRE-HALLOWEEN WINE WALK: 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge. Wine tour of locations in downtown Baton Rouge. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Hotel Indigo. $10 via eventbrite.com. facebook.com/winewalkwednesday.
FRIGHT NIGHT AT MID TAP: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mid Tap, 660 Arlington Creek Center Blvd. Painting with a Twist will lead a Halloween-themed sip and paint class. $45, includes one free drink. facebook.com/paintingwithatwist.batonrouge.
Thursday, Oct. 31
BOO-ZY HALLOWEEN PARTY: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Palm Ave. Featuring a 666 special: $6 Pain Killers, $6 margaritas and $6 Grimm Reaper specialty cocktails. Music by Micah Lipsmeyer and a costume contest. facebook.com/therumhousebatonrouge.
HALLOWEEN BOO BASH: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave. Halloween-themed games and a haunted house. Costumes encouraged. brec.org.
TRICK-OR-TREAT WITH BREC: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., various parks. Trick-or-treating at Alsen Park, Anna T. Jordan Community Park, Antioch Boulevard park, Baker Recreation Center, Cadillac Street Park, Milton J. Womack Park and North Sherwood Forest Community Park. brec.org.
HALLOWEEN AT THE PARK: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Park Pub & Patio, 4619 Bennington Ave. Free cover; $3 specialty shots and $100 prize for the best costume. facebook.com/theparkbr.
BOO'ZE & THE AXES OF EVIL: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 South Acadian Thruway. Halloween show featuring Booze and The Axes of Evil. Costumes encouraged. Doors at 8 p.m.; music at 9 p.m. $10 cover. facebook.com/midcityballroom.
HALLOWEEN DANCE PARTY: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Featuring DJ Mike Larry and a costume contest. facebook.com/theradiobar.
"THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW": 9 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Interactive screening of the cult classic. Yes to flashlights, rubber gloves, noisemakers, toilet paper, party hats, bells, cards and rice. No to lighters, water pistols, confetti, hot dogs and prunes. $10.50. manshiptheatre.org.
HALLOWEEN AT SPLASH: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Costume contest featuring $500 in cash and prizes. $5 Halloween Jungle Juice. Halloween-themed performances by Santana Pilar Andrews and Lady D. Andrews. Music by DJ Ruff. facebook.com/splashbr.
Friday, Nov. 1
NIGHTMARE ON THIRD STREET: 8 p.m. til close, Third Street, downtown Baton Rouge. Halloween party along Third Street, with live music and costume contests. Participating bars include Bengal Tap Room, Boudreaux & Thibodeaux's, Happy's Irish Pub, City Bar, Register Bar, Squeaky Pete's and The Basin Music Hall. facebook.com/boudreauxandthibodeauxs.
GRAVEYARD SHIFT: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Spanish Town Market, 701 Spanish Town Road. Featuring costume contest; live podcast recording by Baton Rouge Sucks; karaoke; music by Christworm; comedy by Trent Manning; and a drag performance by Lady Baby Woman. $13. facebook.com/spanishtownmarket.
"THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW": 10 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Interactive screening of the cult classic. Yes to flashlights, rubber gloves, noisemakers, toilet paper, party hats, bells, cards and rice. No to lighters, water pistols, confetti, hot dogs and prunes. $10.50. manshiptheatre.org.
ONGOING
THE 13TH GATE: Open 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day through Nov. 2, 832 St. Philip St. Along with the nationally recognized haunted house, this year features the return of Carnevil Haunted Midway, featuring performances by Inferneaux Fire Troupe, roaming characters, haunted games and free concerts by Blizzard of Ozz (Oct. 25), Werewolf (Oct. 26) and Big Gun (Oct. 31-Nov. 2). $30 general; $55 VIP. 13thgate.com.