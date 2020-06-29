Bo's Extravaganza is back on.
John Schneider's annual birthday celebration at his studios in Holden will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19, with VIP night on Friday, July 17. The actor/singer/producer postponed the event, usually happening in April, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are putting up tents, we are getting the stage ready … that's where the Bellamy Brothers are going to be. It's going to be so much fun. We're going to have stages everywhere," a shirtless Schneider says in a Facebook video as he walks the Livingston Parish property.
"And by the way, since we are in Phase 2 (of reopening) in the state of Louisiana, what we are doing is we are spreading Bo's Extravaganza out over the 150 acres so that everyone can do what you wish for the social-distancing thing," Schneider, who starred as Bo Duke in TV's "The Dukes of Hazzard" says.
Food, rides, a carnival, and a car show are planned for Saturday. On Sunday, there's a bike show, church services and final filming for Schneider's new movie, "Stand On It," a tribute to the "Smokey and the Bandit" film series of the 1970s and '80s. Schneider was an extra in the first movie, in 1977.
"Being here Sunday means you can be in 'Stand On It,' Schneider explains.
Visitors can watch from upstream as a car jump over the Tickfaw River is shot. There also will be a scene by the swimming pool, and the final scene of the movie, which will be filmed by the Broadmoor sign. Schneider purchased the giant old Broadmoor Theatre sign before the Baton Rouge building was demolished. He hauled the sign to Holden and installed it near the barn where concerts take place.
Schneider says he's dedicating "Stand on It" to "Smokey" star Burt Reynolds and director Hal Needham, both dear friends of his.
"Now, because we're doing this in July instead of April, it's going to be a little warmer here, so … we're working around that," Schneider says. "We're going to have misting stations, we'll have places, of course, where you can use hand sanitizer, wash your hands … there will be lots of music on several stages so you don't have to congregate."
For more info and tickets, visit johnschneiderstudios.com.