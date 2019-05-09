Friday, May 10's Live After Five concert has been postponed due to expected rain.
The concert by swamp pop band Mike Broussard & Night Train will be rescheduled for Friday, May 31, and Live After Five will resume as usual next Friday, with Grammy-winning New Orleans group Rebirth Brass Band. These are the final two concerts of the spring series.
Each Live After Five concert is free and takes place 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Crest Stage at City Hall Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Along with the music, the events also include local artists and food vendors.
Live After Five is organized be the Downtown Business Association and more information can be found online at downtownbr.org.