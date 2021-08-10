As the fourth wave of COVID-19 hits Louisiana, several local events are being called off due to safety concerns and at the urging of city government officials.
COVID cases and subsequent hospitalizations have surged in Louisiana over the past month, with East Baton Rouge ranking second for highest positive cases in the state, right behind Jefferson Parish.
Much like Mardi Gras last year, large gatherings could quickly become super spreader events that would exacerbate the already unprecedented COVID numbers.
- Aug. 27-29
- The Gonzales tradition was cancelled for a second year due to increasing COVID cases and concerns for the event's "members, cooks and festival goers."
- Oct. 30
- Louisiana State Library announced that instead of hosting a hybrid event in October, the festival will only be held virtually to protect residents.
