Baton Rouge Mardi Gras events and parades keep rolling this weekend. There are plenty of celebrations left leading up to Fat Tuesday on March 5 — capping a particularly lengthy Carnival season — so don't miss out on these events in the Baton Rouge area. And in case you'd like to get out of town, we've included information about a few of the larger parades in Lafayette, Plaquemine and New Roads. In case of inclement weather, visit theadvocate.com for latest updates.

FRIDAY

KREWE OF SOUTHDOWNS PARADE: 7 p.m. in Baton Rouge's Southdowns neighborhood. Family-friendly night parade. This year's theme is "Science Fiction" and royalty is King Thom Harris and Queen Sylvia Wilson. southdowns.org

FRIDAY-TUESDAY

LE FESTIVAL DE MARDI GRAS À LAFAYETTE: Cajun Field, Lafayette. Featuring games, rides and musical performances. gomardigras.com

+2 Rain, cold won't dampen Baton Rouge Mardi Gras weekend parades: 'We roll rain or shine' Parade organizers say the good times will continue to roll this weekend despite some whiplashing weather predicted that might see revelers bun…

SATURDAY

BATON ROUGE MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square, downtown. Family-friendly festival featuring performances by Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, 5WAG, Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie and African Queen Z's Dance Troupe. batonrougemardigrasfestival.com.

SPANISH TOWN MARDI GRAS PARADE: Noon, downtown Baton Rouge. The popular, rowdy, definitely adult parade's theme this year is "Drain the Perversion Canal." Dignitaries are King Daniel Hoffman, the "Golden Guy"; Queen Gabby Loubiere, owner of Brew Ha-Ha; and Grand Marshal Rudy Tucker. Each year, the krewe raises money for various local charities, including the Baton Rouge Food Bank, so keep an eye out for donation opportunities. spanishtownmardigras.com.

LAFAYETTE CHILDREN'S PARADE: 12:30 p.m., beginning at the intersection of Lafayette and West Vermilion streets in downtown Lafayette. gomardigras.com

BENGAL TAP ROOM SPANISH TOWN THROWDOWN: 8 a.m. to close, Bengal Tap Room, 421 Third St. Featuring music by Parish County Line (2:30 p.m.) and Neutral Snap (4:30 p.m.). facebook.com/bengaltaproom.

SPANISH TOWN PARADE PARTY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., Baton Rouge. An annual party for the entire family. Proceeds benefit the mission of the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. $20 adults, $10 for ages 12 and under. facebook.com/capitol­parkmuseum.

DRIFTWOOD SPANISH TOWN PARTY: 10 a.m. to close, Driftwood Cask & Barrel, 326 Third St. Spanish Town parade after-party with music by DJ Matt Johnson and Pants Party (on stage at 4 p.m.) and burger and drink specials. No cover. facebook.com/driftwoodbr.

CITY BAR SPANISH TOWN PARTY: 10 a.m. to close, City Bar, 333 Third St. Featuring music by Konstantina Gianni, DJ Chris Hebert, Kingsli and Maso-G. facebook.com/citybarbr.

GEORGE'S SPANISH TOWN PARTY: 11 a.m. to close, George's Place, 860 St. Louis St. Free food, drink specials and music by DJ Orlando. facebook.com/georgesplacebr.

SPANISH TOWN POST-PARADE SHOW: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 235 North Blvd. Hosted by Spanish Moon and Junco Podnahs. Music by Naughty Professor, Retrofit and Dubya. $15. facebook.com/spanishmoonbr.

RADIO BAR SPANISH TOWN PARTY: 2 p.m. to close, The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. Flambee Cafe will be selling food. facebook.com/theradiobar.

KREWE DE PURPLE CIRCLE MARDI GRAS BALL: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Purple Circle Social Club, 1352 South St. Formal attire. $30. (225) 344-2731; (225) 413-6223.

MARDI GRAS MAMBO & BARE AS YOU DARE: 8:30 p.m. to close, Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Post-Spanish Town parade partying, with a Bare As You Dare Contest. facebook.com/thetexasclub.

SUNDAY

KREWE OF GOOD FRIENDS OF THE OAKS PARADE: 1 p.m., beginning and ending at the corner of the La. 1 service road and Oaks Avenue in Port Allen. kreweofgoodfriendsoftheoaks.com.

LIVONIA CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION PARADE: 1 p.m., along La. 78 in Livonia.

KREWE OF COMOGO PARADE: 7 p.m., beginning on La. 1 between Citizens Bank and Iberville Street in Plaquemine. Iberville Parish's only nighttime parade krewe. kreweofcomogo.org.

58TH COURIR DE MARDI GRAS: 1 p.m., along Main Street in Church Point. Traditional Cajun Mardi Gras, led by the Saddle Tramp Courir de Mardi Gras. A children's Mardi Gras run and parade will take place on Saturday, and an adult Mardi Gras run takes place Sunday morning. churchpointmardigras.com.

MONDAY

LUNDI GRAS PARADE: 11 a.m., Batchelor.

QUEEN EVANGELINE'S PARADE: 6 p.m., downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field. gomardigras.com

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

MARDI GRAS AT THE MUSEUM: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras events like mask-making and king cake decorating, and each day will end at 4:45 p.m. with a Knock Knock parade featuring grand marshals Liz Koh and Xero Skidmore. General admission applies. knockknockmuseum.org.

TUESDAY

KING GABRIEL'S PARADE: 10 a.m., downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field. gomardigras.com

COMMUNITY CENTER OF POINTE COUPEE PARADE: 10:30 a.m., New Roads. The 95th annual New Roads parade.

LAFAYETTE MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL PARADE: 1 p.m., downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field. gomardigras.com.

NEW ROADS LIONS CLUB PARADE: 1:30 p.m., New Roads. The parade takes place after the Community Center's parade.