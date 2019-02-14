Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line will help welcome the Bayou Country Superfest back to Baton Rouge for its 10th anniversary on May 25-26.

They'll join Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Cassadee Pope, Brett Young and Chase Rice at the Memorial Day weekend festival, which returns to Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge after two years at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and Pope are booked for Saturday, May 25. Aldean will headline on Sunday, May 26, preceded by Brown, Young and Rice.

Reserved seat, two-day ticket packages go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Single-day tickets will not be part of the initial on-sale.

Other ticket options include the standing-room-only "Golden Horseshoe" area adjacent to the stage, as well as the general admission "Tiger Plaza." Reserved parking spaces also go on sale February 21.

All three headliners have made multiple appearances at previous editions of Bayou Country Superfest. Come this spring, Aldean will have performed at five of the 10 Superfests. He was featured at the festival's debut in 2010, then returned in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Chesney also performed the festival's first year, and was back in 2011 and 2015.

Florida Georgia Line previously appeared in 2014.

The Bayou Country Superfest is produced by a subsidiary of Quint Davis' Festival Productions Inc.-New Orleans, along with AEG Presents and the Messina Touring Group. Festival Productions and AEG also produce the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome, Visit Baton Rouge president/CEO Paul Arrigo and Joe Alleva, LSU's vice chancellor and director of athletics, joined Davis for a Thursday morning press conference at Tiger Stadium to announce the 2019 talent roster.

The inaugural Bayou Country Superfest at Tiger Stadium in 2010 featured Taylor Swift, who hadn't yet fully transitioned from country to pop music, in her first-ever stadium headlining concert, along with Chesney, Aldean and Keith Urban.

George Strait drew one of the largest crowds in Bayou Country Superfest history to Tiger Stadium in 2014. That year, the festival added Friday to its traditional Saturday-Sunday schedule in order to accommodate a stop on Strait's "Cowboy Rides Away" farewell tour. Total attendance for the three-night 2014 BCS was 135,000, the most in the festival's history.

Attendance in 2015 totaled 125,000, thanks in large part to Swift's return as part of the tour for her "1989" album.

About 100,000 fans passed through the gates of the three-night 2016 Superfest in Tiger Stadium.

That August, as the festival's producers sought a new, three-year contract to stage the festival in Tiger Stadium, LSU officials said the facility wouldn’t be available in 2017 or 2018 because of major renovations scheduled for the months between football seasons.

Forced to find a new home for 2017, producers inquired about several college football stadiums throughout the Southeastern Conference. Ultimately, they settled on the Superdome.

Attendance for the first BCS in New Orleans, which included two nights at the Dome featuring Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr., Rascal Flatts and Brett Eldredge, plus a free show at Champions Square, totaled around 60,000.

That figure represented the third consecutive year of declining attendance.

The shift from an outdoor stadium in Baton Rouge to an indoor stadium in New Orleans may have turned off some fans. During its first seven years in Baton Rouge, tailgating on the LSU campus was always part of the Superfest experience. Downtown New Orleans was not as conducive to tailgating.

In 2018, Bayou Country Superfest scaled back to a single night in the Superdome for what was essentially a stand-alone concert by the not-entirely-retired Strait. With Strait topping a strong bill that also featured Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Midland, all 53,000 available tickets were sold.

Sponsors of the 2019 Bayou Country Superfest include the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism; the city of Baton Rouge; Visit Baton Rouge; and Bud Light.

The deal to bring the festival back to Baton Rouge reportedly included a number of financial incentives totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.