Tickets will go on sale July 10 for The Band Together Tailgate Party taking place Aug. 29 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The Cajun Country Jam and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser are presenting the event, featuring award-winning national music act Sawyer Brown, along with Louisiana entertainers Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, Parish County Line and Chase Tyler. Also scheduled to perform are Kendall Shaffer, Hal Bruni, Clifton Brown & The Rusty Bucket, The Allison Collins Band, Studio 41 The Honky Tonk Man and others.
Doors open at noon, and all Louisiana Department of Heath safety guidelines will be followed. A limited number of general admission tickets, $25 at www.etix.com, and pit passes, $50 at www.onescottshop.com, will be sold. Visitors are advised to bring lawn chairs.
For more info, follow Cajun Country Jam on Facebook.