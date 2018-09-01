The 18th annual HummingBird Festival, hosted by the National WildBird Refuge, will be held Saturday, Sept. 15, in West Feliciana Parish.
The free festival will be held at the National WildBird Refuge's 400-acre site in Tunica Hills, 15736 Tunica Trace on La. 66.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marty Floyd, a master hummingbird bander, will set special traps to catch and band the birds while visitors watch, and some will get to hold the tiny birds and release them back into the wild.
Experts say this area is one of the best hummingbird habitats in the country. The National WildBird Refuge focuses on the breeding and migrating ruby-throated hummingbird population.
In addition to banding demonstrations at the site, vendors will sell hummingbird-loving plants, and Wild Birds Unlimited will offer for sale birding equipment, feeders, binoculars and more.