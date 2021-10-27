Whether you like your Halloween fun and festive or terrifying and twisted, there's an event in the Baton Rouge area for everyone over the next few days.
And especially for the kiddos, there's "A Halloween Day at the Museum" from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; or the Fifolet Flip Flop Parade (a drive-through celebration) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at North Sherwood Forest BREC Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
It all leads up to a spooktacular night on Sunday.
All events take place in Baton Rouge unless otherwise noted.
Happy Halloween and here we go.
CONTINUING
13TH GATE: 832 St. Philip St. The 40,000-square-foot haunted house boasts "13 nightmarish realms where your worst fears come true and anything can happen." Open 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through Halloween and Nov. 12-13, along with Flashlight Fright Night Nov. 5-6. Tickets start at $30. 13thgate.com
CARNEVIL POPUP BAR: The Station, 4608 Bennington Ave. This entertaining sideshow offers "spooktacular Halloween decor and sinister specialty cocktails." Open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. through Sunday. Free admission; must be 18 and older to enter, 21 and older to drink. TheStationBR.com/carnevil2021
PUMPKIN PATCH EXTRAVAGANZA: St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1322 Church St., Zachary. The patch will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Also, there's a fall festival with food, arts and crafts, hayrides, games, story time and bake sale on Saturday. All proceeds benefit St. Patrick's Church and Day School ministries. stpatsla.org.
PUMPKIN PATCH: Sidney Hutchinson Park, 30500 Corbin Ave., Walker. Free admission; pumpkin prices vary. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 12.
WEDNESDAY
JACK-EAUX LANTERN: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Greenwood Community Park, 13350 La. 19, Baker. Activities will include pumpkin carving and painting. monica.porras@brec.org
THURSDAY
PUMPKIN PADDLE PARADE: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave. Design and decorate a canoe in Halloween décor and then parade in front of the judges for the chance to win prizes. $10 per kayak or stand-up paddleboard. webtrac.brec.org
FIFTH ANNUAL "SPIRITS OF LOUISIANA": 6:30 p.m., Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. An evening of tastings and libations with fine catering by Heirloom Cuisine and tastings from local distilleries. Also featuring music, games and raffles. Guests are urged to go dressed as the "spirit" moves them. Must be 21 years old to attend. Tickets are $85 at eventbrite.com; members of the Friends of the Old State Capitol receive 10% off.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 8 p.m. and midnight, Friday-Saturday, Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. A loving couple, a few lost monsters and a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania sing and dance through a campy, sloppy salute to horror movies and sexual liberation. Rated R. $25, students; $35, adults. TheatreBR.org
FRIDAY
FULL MOON FETE + TRUNK & TREAT: 4 p.m., Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. BREC, Ochsner Health and the BREC Foundation host this family party featuring movies, live music (Peyton Falgoust Band), a trunk-and-treat trail, character visits and giveaways. COVID-19 vaccinations available. Donations will benefit recreation programs supported by the BREC Foundation. Participants may also donate five canned goods for entry into a special prize drawing. brec.org/fullmoonfete
SPOOF NIGHT! WITH 'THE ADDAMS FAMILY': 7 p.m. Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at the spooky but silly 1991 classic. Bar opens at 6:30 p.m. $12. Rated R-ish. manshiptheatre.org
"THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW": 10:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Let's do the Time Warp again! Sound familiar? Revisit the 1975 wild and wacky cult classic with this interactive screening. Just a few rules: Flashlights, rubber gloves, noisemakers, bathroom tissue, toast, party hats, bells, cards and rice are allowed; lighters, water pistols, confetti, hot dogs and prunes are out. Rated R. $17 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
HAUNTED CARWASH: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (kid-friendly hour 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.), Benny’s Carwash & Oil Change, 8370 Siegen Lane. All proceeds will be donated to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Tickets ($20 per car) available at the event or at bennyscarwash.com. No membership discounts available the night of event.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FALL FESTIVAL: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church grounds, 865 Hatchell Lane. Live entertainment, rides, games, food vendors and live auction.
SATURDAY
“A HALLOWEEN DAY AT THE MUSEUM”: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Visitors can expect a day of hands-on activities noon to 5 p.m. and planetarium showing of "The Astronomical World of Harry Potter" at 4 p.m. General admission prices apply. lasm.org
CORN MAZE AT BURDEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. In addition to the main maze itself, there'll be a hay mountain, pick-a-pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, a hayride, the mini hay maze, corn crib and other events. Advanced tickets, which are required and cover a two-hour scheduled experience, are $15 per person; free for children 2 and under, and available at Eventbrite.com. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Concessions will be available for purchase. lsuagcenter.com/portals/burden/events
FIFOLET FLIP FLOP PARADE: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., North Sherwood Forest BREC Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive. Join the 10/31 Consortium's reverse parade by setting up a Halloween display or driving through to watch. Use this year’s “Monster Mash-Up!” theme "to take two things and mash them together to make something else or come up with a great pun." Each child will receive a candy bag at the end (while supplies last). https://1031consortium.com/fifolet/
BREC’S BOOVIE: MOVIE IN THE PARK: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Howell Community Park, 5509 Winbourne Ave. Costumes encouraged for this children’s village of fall-themed activities including arts and crafts, music and a costume contest. Film screening follows. recreationevents@brec.org.
NIGHT MAZE AT BURDEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane. The event includes a bonfire, hay mountain, corn crib, games and live music. Halloween costumes encouraged. S'mores and other concessions will be available for purchase. Admission is $15 per person; free for children 2 and younger. All ages must have a ticket purchased in advance at https://nightmazeatburden2021.eventbrite.com. No tickets will be sold at the gate. lsuagcenter.com/portals/burden/events
NIGHTMARE ON THIRD STREET: 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., downtown. Billed as Baton Rouge's largest Halloween party, there's a cash prize of $500 up for grabs for the best costume. Bengal Tap Room, City Bar, Squeaky Pete's and Boudreaux & Thibodeaux's will each name a $100 winner at 11 p.m., who will then move on to the final contest at Happy's for the grand prize. https://www.facebook.com/events/574431503603625/?ref=newsfeed
SUNDAY
HALLOWEEN DRAG BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (show at noon), Rio Tacos & Tequilas, 333 3rd St. Reserve your seat for "the spookiest drag brunch in town."
HAINTS, HAUNTS AND HALLOWEEN: 3 p.m. to 6 pm., LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Relive the sights, sounds and activities of an old-fashioned country fair with storytelling, cake walks, games and trick-or-treating on the museum grounds. Admission is $5. The event is recommended for children ages 2 to 9. lsuagcenter.com/portals/burden/events
MOVIES AFTER FIVE: INSIDIOUS: 5:30 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square. Free film screening. Vendors will be selling food and drinks. downtownbatonrouge.org