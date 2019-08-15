Just as the weather (hopefully) starts to cool off this fall, the free concert series Live After Five will return to downtown Baton Rouge with a little something for everyone.
The series, which is produced by the Downtown Business Association, announced its six-concert fall lineup on Thursday. Each Live After Five concert is free and will take place on a Friday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Crest Stage at City Hall Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge.
Area country band Parish County Line will kickoff the fall series on Oct. 4. The next week, The 17th Floor, a Chicago-based hip-hop, rock and R&B party band, will take the stage.
On Oct. 18, well-known Baton Rouge bluesman Kenny Neal will celebrate his birthday during his set. Then Oct. 25 will feature both That 70s Band (the name says it all) and True Spin for a concert that will extend to 9 p.m.
The Chee Weez will play Nov. 1, and costumes are encouraged to keep Halloween alive one more night.
And Where Y'acht, self-styled "New Orleans' finest yacht rock cover band," will perform Nov. 8.
Along with music, Live After Five events will include local artists and food vendors. Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted at the concerts, but outside food and drinks as well as pets are not allowed.
More information about Live After Five can be found online at downtownbr.org.