After a two-year hiatus following the August 2016 flood, the Cajun Country Jam is returning to downtown Denham Springs this weekend.
And, it's free.
"I like events that are free, especially in this vein, because of what we're trying to do," said event organizer Scott Innes. "You know, people have been through hell and back out here in Livingston Parish, and they're still recovering. I mean, they're a long ways from coming back, but they are coming back."
With the support of Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and financial infusions from several sponsors, the group decided to make Saturday's event free as a way of giving back to the community, Innes said.
"Sponsors are making this happen," Innes said. "These are people that believe in the community, love the community."
The family-friendly, music-intense event also is alcohol-free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas (for shade), but no coolers. Food from Sarita's and BRQ, as well as soft drinks, will be for sale.
Music will be featured on the local Train Station stage from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The action then moves to the Main Stage for the rest of the evening. Grammy-winning country artists Shenandoah, known for hits including "Two Dozen Roses," "Next to You, Next to Me" and "The Church on Cumberland Road," are the headliners.
Singer Laine Hardy, of Livingston, was booked for the event, but won't be performing as he's busy trying to become the next "American Idol."
"It's actually great news that Laine isn't going to be here, because he's in the top 6," Innes said of the teen's ongoing success on the ABC reality singing competition.
To show their support, jam visitors can sign a 3-by-10-foot banner featuring Hardy. That night, a crew will film the crowd, who'll also hear a recorded message from Hardy.
"Who knows? Maybe it (the video) will end up on 'American Idol,'" Innes said. "We're going to turn it into a party for the Hardy."
Cajun Country Jam
9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday
Historic Antique Village, downtown Denham Springs
Free admission
facebook.com/livingstoncajuncountryjam
Music lineup:
11 a.m.: Vaughn Goudeau
11:30 a.m.: Bud Torres
12:30 p.m.: James Linden Hogg
1:30 p.m.: Hal Bruni
2:30 p.m.: 90 Degrees West (acoustic)
3:30 p.m.: Clifton Brown & The Rusty Bucket Band
5:30 p.m.: Sara Collins
7 p.m.: Andy Griggs with Jamie O'Neal
8:30 p.m.: Shenandoah