Music, food and cars — it's a Louisiana trinity.
The inaugural Food Truck Festival Concert & Car Show, presented by the Cajun Country Jam, takes place Saturday at North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs.
"We need this for South Louisiana," event producer Scott Innes said. "In a COVID world, people are tired of staying home. They need to get out and breathe some fresh air! The state of Louisiana was founded on its live outdoor music and that's what we will continue to do."
Various trucks will be selling food all day, Innes said, while a car show hosted by Southern Muscle will start at 11 a.m.
The free concert gets underway at 2 p.m. with singer Abby Leigh. Closing act The Chee-Weez are scheduled to play until 10 p.m. Also performing will be Konner James, Chase Tyler Band and Ashton Gill.
This is an outdoor, rain-or-shine show, Innes emphasized. Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and umbrellas, and all ages are welcome. Parking also is free.
"This is good for Livingston Parish," Parish President Layton Ricks, also an event sponsor, said. "We have taken all measures to be COVID safe and family-friendly with plenty of room to enjoy yourself and social distance."
Follow the Food Truck Festival Concert & Car Show at Cajun Country Jam on Facebook.
Food Truck Festival Concert & Car Show
All day Saturday
North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs
Car show, 11 a.m.
Music schedule:
2 p.m.: Abby Leigh
3:30 p.m.: Konner James
5 p.m.: Ashton Gill
6:30 p.m.: Chase Tyler Band
8 p.m.: The Chee-Weez