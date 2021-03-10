The blues will be back.
After the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival in 2020, this year's event downtown, typically held over a weekend in April, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.
The music festival's move to fall was done "in consideration of the safety and well-being of our fans, musicians and volunteers," a festival news release said.
Produced by the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation, the festival features local and world-renowned blues artists.
“Canceling once, much less twice, is the last thing we want to do,” said Kim Neustrom, executive director of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation. “So, instead of closing the door entirely, we’ve decided to host a one-day blues celebration in the fall as we continue to seek the advice of health officials at all levels."
Gov. John Bel Edwards recently moved the state into Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions, which include allowing outdoor gatherings to be held at 50% capacity.
For more info, go to https://www.batonrougebluesfestival.org/.