The Baton Rouge Blues Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, has joined the long list of Louisiana festivals that won’t happen this fall.

Citing the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Baton Rouge and Louisiana, the Baton Rouge Blues Festival & Foundation announced the cancellation of its festival Friday morning via the organization’s YouTube channel, https://youtu.be/Z3B6LdpT8O0.

“This decision is based on preserving the health and safety of attendees, volunteers, partners and vendors,” the Blues Festival & Foundation said in the written statement that followed the video announcement.

The new dates for the Blues Festival are April 23 and 24, 2022, Blues Festival & Foundation executive director Kim Neustrom says on the video. She also says the festival hopes to soon announce ways to support local musicians.

“Purchase their music, drop them a coin or two,” festival board member and musician John Gray adds in the video. “Because if there’s anybody that knows about the blues during this past year-and-a-half, it’s our local musicians.”

Festivalgoers who purchased VIP Experience passes for the canceled Sept. 18 event may hold onto them until April or receive refunds. The Blues Heritage Awards event, scheduled for Sept. 16, also has been postponed.