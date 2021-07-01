Mother Nature has forced the cancellation of The City of Walker's July Fourth Celebration at Sidney Hutchinson Park on Saturday.
An 80% chance of rainfall is forecast.
"The Walker area has been inundated lately with tremendous amounts of rainfall, and a lot of the parking area for this venue is in grass fields," a Facebook post by the city explained on Wednesday. "The grass fields are saturated due to the excessive rainfall, which has rendered them unusable for this event."
Officials said the fireworks portion of the party is rescheduled for Dec. 18 during the Christmas Parade and Santa at the Park events. Live music acts scheduled for Saturday will now perform Oct. 30 during the Fall Festival.