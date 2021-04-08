The annual Black and Orange Bash presented by 10/31 Consortium is a go.
“This is our big announcement party, and we’re excited to share all of our exciting news with everyone about the 2021 Fifolet Halloween Festival,” said Craig Winchell, this year’s festival captain.
The Baton Rouge charity group "is dedicated to bringing the children of our area a safe and happy Halloween and plans the annual Fifolet Halloween Festival," according to a news release.
The organization also provides Halloween costumes for children in need and works with neighborhoods to plan safe trick-or-treat events. The annual Fifolet Halloween Festival features a costume ball, 5K, arts market, parade, pub crawl and awards brunch.
The bash, held halfway to Halloween, is where the organization announces its royal court for the Halloween krewe. This year's bash is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1, outside the LaGrange Barn on the grounds of BREC’s Magnolia Mound, 2161 Nicholson Drive.
The group will reveal its festival theme, grand marshal, king, queen, prince and princess. Three local Baton Rouge individuals also will be honored with the consortium's Community Courage Creativity Awards.
Performing will be one of the Fifolet Halloween Parade’s regular dance troops, the Mystic Vixens.
“We are so excited to shake things up this year at the bash and look forward to dancing the night away with everyone,” said Johnnie Adams, captain of the Mystic Vixens.
Tickets, available at 1031Consortium.com, are $31 for adults and include hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, music, dancing, a silent auction and a photo booth. Child tickets are $15 each at this family-friendly event.
Dress code? Anything black and orange.
“You can come in costume, casual dress or cocktail dress, anything you want as long as it’s black and orange,” said Corey Tullier, 10/31 Consortium founder and president.
Face masks are also required.
For more info on the group, visit 1031Consortium.com, and for festival info, Fifolet.com.