Whether you like your Halloween fun and festive, terrifying and twisted, a party for the kids or one for your four-legged friends, there's an event in the Baton Rouge area for everyone over the next several days.
It all leads up to that spooktacular night on Oct. 31. Since the holiday falls on a Sunday (and a school night), a few towns and parishes are shifting to trick-or-treat hours on Saturday so check before costuming the kiddos and heading out.
All events take place in Baton Rouge unless otherwise noted.
Happy Halloween and here we go.
CONTINUING
13TH GATE: 832 St. Philip St. The 40,000-square-foot haunted house boasts "13 nightmarish realms where your worst fears come true and anything can happen." Open 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through Halloween and Nov. 12-13, along with Flashlight Fright Night Nov. 5-6. Tickets start at $30. 13thgate.com
CARNEVIL POPUP BAR: The Station, 4608 Bennington Ave. This entertaining sideshow offers "spooktacular Halloween decor and sinister specialty cocktails." Open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Saturday and Halloween night. Free admission; must be 18 and older to enter, 21 and older to drink. TheStationBR.com/carnevil2021
PUMPKIN PATCH: Sidney Hutchinson Park, 30500 Corbin Ave., Walker. Free admission; pumpkin prices vary. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 12.
FRIDAY
TRICK & TREAT DOG COSTUME CONTEST AND ART UNLEASHED: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Presented by BREC Art and BREC Dog Parks, the free event for canines and their families offers live music, local art and makers, dog adoptions, local pet vendors, food, art, kids’ activities and a Halloween costume contest for the four-legged participants. brec.org/artunleashed.
HAUNTED HIKES: Entertainment at 6 p.m., trails open at dark, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Designed especially for younger children, who will learn about snakes, insects, rats and other “creepy critters” as they stop at educational stations along the trail. Also carnival games and spooky storytime. No scare tactics used; costumes welcome. Flashlights a must; children must be accompanied by adult. $6 per person; free for age 2 and younger. swampevents@brec.org
“MERRY NOT SCARY — STILL SOCIALLY DISTANT HALLOWEEN”: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., grounds of the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Co-hosted with the West Baton Rouge Parish Library, visitors to the free event can expect tricks, treats, a fortuneteller and crafts. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and have your picture taken. A family-friendly Halloween movie will be shown on the lawn at 7:30 p.m. Bringing beach towels, blankets and lawn chairs is suggested. In the event of rain, activities will be moved to the West Baton Rouge Community Center and Pavilion. wbrpl.com/ or facebook.com/TheWBRM.
SATURDAY
FIFOLET HALLOWEEN BALL: 8 p.m. to midnight, Lod Cook LSU Alumni Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive. Presentation of the 10/31 Consortium Halloween Festival's royal court. Entertainment by Petty Betty, with food and beverages from Unique Cuisine Catering available for purchase. Tables of 10, individual seats and standing tickets available. https://1031consortium.com/fifolet/
SATURDAY AND OCT. 30
CORN MAZE AT BURDEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. In addition to the main maze itself, there'll be a hay mountain, pick-a-pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, a hayride, the mini hay maze, corn crib and other events. Advanced tickets, which are required and cover a two-hour scheduled experience, are $15 per person; free for children 2 and under, and available at Eventbrite.com. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Concessions will be available for purchase. www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/burden/events
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (grounds close at 5 p.m.), BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. The nonscary trick-or-treating event gives kids the chance to spend the day at the zoo in their Halloween best. Guests can view various animal enrichments and each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a pre-filled treat bag as they exit the zoo. Regular admission applies. brzoo.org
SUNDAY
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., back lot of Jefferson United Methodist Church, 10328 Jefferson Highway. Costumes are welcomed at this family-style afternoon of food, games, a pumpkin patch and more activities. jumcbr.org/
MONDAY
JACK-EAUX-LANTERNS: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway. Activities will include pumpkin carving and painting. monica.porras@brec.org
WEDNESDAY
JACK-EAUX LANTERN: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Greenwood Community Park, 13350 La. 19, Baker. Activities will include pumpkin carving and painting. monica.porras@brec.org
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
PUMPKIN PADDLE PARADE: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave. Design and decorate a canoe in Halloween décor and then parade in front of the judges for the chance to win prizes. $10 per kayak or stand-up paddleboard. webtrac.brec.org
FIFTH ANNUAL "SPIRITS OF LOUISIANA": 6:30 p.m., Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. An evening of tastings and libations with fine catering by Heirloom Cuisine and tastings from local distilleries. Also featuring music, games and raffles. Guests are urged to go dressed as the "spirit" moves them. Must be 21 years old to attend. Tickets are $85 at eventbrite.com; members of the Friends of the Old State Capitol receive 10% off.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, OCT. 28-31
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 8 p.m. and midnight, Friday-Saturday, Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. A loving couple, a few lost monsters and a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania sing and dance through a campy, sloppy salute to horror movies and sexual liberation. Rated R. $25, students; $35, adults. TheatreBR.org
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
FULL MOON FETE + TRUNK & TREAT: 4 p.m., Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. BREC, Ochsner Health and the BREC Foundation host this family party featuring movies, live music (Peyton Falgoust Band), a trunk-and-treat trail, character visits and giveaways. COVID-19 vaccinations available. Donations will benefit recreation programs supported by the BREC Foundation. Participants may also donate five canned goods for entry into a special prize drawing. brec.org/fullmoonfete
SPOOF NIGHT! WITH 'THE ADDAMS FAMILY': 7 p.m. Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at the spooky but silly 1991 classic. Bar opens at 6:30 p.m. $12. Rated R-ish. manshiptheatre.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, OCT. 29-30
HAUNTED CARWASH: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (kid-friendly hour 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.), Benny’s Carwash & Oil Change, 8370 Siegen Lane. All proceeds will be donated to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Tickets ($20 per car) available at the event or at bennyscarwash.com. No membership discounts available the night of event.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
“A HALLOWEEN DAY AT THE MUSEUM”: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Visitors can expect a day of hands-on activities noon to 5 p.m. and planetarium showing of "The Astronomical World of Harry Potter" at 4 p.m. General admission prices apply. lasm.org
FIFOLET FLIP FLOP PARADE: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., North Sherwood Forest BREC Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive. Join the 10/31 Consortium's reverse parade by setting up a Halloween display or driving through to watch. Use this year’s “Monster Mash-Up!” theme "to take two things and mash them together to make something else or come up with a great pun." Each child will receive a candy bag at the end (while supplies last). To help the group fill 1,000 bags, make a candy or cash donation at: AIM Print and Ship, 9655 Perkins Road; Gymfit Adventure Fitness, 4343 Rhoda Drive; and BoxDrop Mattress, 4800 La. 19, Zachary. https://1031consortium.com/fifolet/
BREC’S BOOVIE: MOVIE IN THE PARK: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Howell Community Park, 5509 Winbourne Ave. Costumes encouraged for this children’s village of fall-themed activities including arts and crafts, music and a costume contest. Film screening follows. recreationevents@brec.org.
NIGHT MAZE AT BURDEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane. The event includes a bonfire, hay mountain, corn crib, games and live music. Halloween costumes encouraged. S'mores and other concessions will be available for purchase. Admission is $15 per person; free for children 2 and younger. All ages must have a ticket purchased in advance at https://nightmazeatburden2021.eventbrite.com. No tickets will be sold at the gate. www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/burden/events
NIGHTMARE ON THIRD STREET: 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., downtown. Billed as Baton Rouge's largest Halloween party, there's a cash prize of $500 up for grabs for the best costume. Bengal Tap Room, City Bar, Squeaky Pete's and Boudreaux & Thibodeaux's will each name a $100 winner at 11 p.m., who will then move on to the final contest at Happy's for the grand prize. https://www.facebook.com/events/574431503603625/?ref=newsfeed
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
HAINTS, HAUNTS AND HALLOWEEN: 3 p.m. to 6 pm., LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Relive the sights, sounds and activities of an old-fashioned country fair with storytelling, cake walks, games and trick-or-treating on the museum grounds. Admission is $5. The event is recommended for children ages 2 to 9. www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/burden/events