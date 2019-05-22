Bayou Country Superfest returns to LSU's Tiger Stadium this weekend for its 10th edition.
The two-day country music festival will be headlined by Kenny Chesney on Saturday, May 25, and Jason Aldean on Sunday, May 26, and will feature performances by Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Cassadee Pope, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Chase Rice and Parish County Line.
This is the first Bayou Country Superfest in Tiger Stadium since 2016, when renovations to the stadium on LSU's campus pushed the festival to New Orleans for 2017 and 2018. So expect a return to form for the festival — along with the music, the grounds around Tiger Stadium will be open all day for tailgating, just like at an LSU football game (for Superfest tailgating rules and guidelines, click here).
Planning to head to the festival this weekend? Here's the quick and easy guide to this year's Bayou Country Superfest.
Schedule
Saturday, May 25
4 p.m.: Doors open at Tiger Stadium
5:30 p.m.: Cassadee Pope
6:40 p.m.: Dan + Shay
8:10 p.m.: Florida Georgia Line
10 p.m.: Kenny Chesney
Sunday, May 26
4 p.m.: Doors open at Tiger Stadium
5:15 p.m.: Parish County Line
6 p.m.: Chase Rice
7:05 p.m.: Brett Young
8:25 p.m.: Kane Brown
10 p.m.: Jason Aldean
Tickets
There are several areas at Bayou Country Superfest and ticket prices vary. General admission tickets in "Tiger Plaza" (along the south part of the stadium) are $65 per day and seats along the east and west are $75 per day. On the field, single-day seats are $85 for the rear floor; $125 for the front sides; $225 for the front center; and $250 for the "Golden Horseshoe," a standing room-only area right at the stage.
Children under the age of 2 are admitted free, except in the "Golden Horseshoe" area.
Advance tickets are available through bayoucountrysuperfest.com and ticketmaster.com. And tickets will be available at the Superfest Box Office outside Tiger Stadium, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days.
Parking and transportation
Parking is available in the LSU and designated lots around Tiger Stadium, along Nicholson and Skip Bertman drives. Lots will be open on event days beginning at 9 a.m. There is no overnight parking allowed and vehicles will be towed if left overnight.
It costs $20 and is first-come, first-served purchase on event days. Reserved parking is also available as an add-on to tickets when purchased through ticketmaster.com.
ADA parking spaces will be available in Lot 108, with shuttle transportation to the stadium available.
Reserved space for RV parking in Touchdown Village is also available. More information can be found at bayoucountrysuperfest.com/2019-rv-parking.
North Stadium and South Stadium drives will be closed to traffic, and North Stadium Drive between the PMAC and Tiger Stadium will be closed to pedestrians.
Uber, Lyft, taxis and hotel shuttles drop-off and pick-up spot is in the front part of Lot 406 on Skip Bertman Drive.
Stadium rules
There are a number of items prohibited and not allowed in Tiger Stadium:
• Animals of any kind
• Artificial noise makers
• Backpacks of any variety, including drawstring and synch bags. But what is allowed: Clear tote bags smaller than 12-inches by 6-inches and one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, and clear and non-clear handheld clutches/wristlets measuring smaller than 4.5-inches by 6.5-inches.
• Containers of any kind, like coolers, ice chests, bottles, cans, etc.
• Food and beverages
• Oversized stadium seats
• Projectiles of any kind
• Video recording devices and equipment
• Umbrellas
• Weapons of any kinds, including firearms, knives, pocket knives and multi-function tools
Weather
Bayou Country Superfest is a rain or shine event, but the weekend's forecast is looking nice, with sunny weather on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s both days.
It is an outdoor festival, so wearing sunscreen, hats and comfortable clothing and drinking plenty of water is encouraged.