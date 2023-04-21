The annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival is back with live and in-person concerts all weekend.

The free festival brings music, food, art and more to Downtown Baton Rouge. Events will begin Friday and continue to Sunday.

The 2023 Baton Rouge Blues Festival features 27 acts on three stages plus 11 buskers who'll roam the festival's downtown site.

You can find regional, international and local bands in and around Rhorer Plaza, North Boulevard and Lafayette Streets all weekend. See the map of the festival.

While the festival is still free to the public, a BluesFest Fan (BFF) Experience Pass can be purchased and includes extra amenities like food and beverages and a private bathroom.

The festival also offers a kids area on Saturday and Sunday that includes face painting, drum circles and arts and crafts.

Here's the schedule for the weekend:

Friday, April 21, 2023

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

Music Indoors beginning at 5:00pm by Hanna PK & Chris Leblanc

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage

11:30- 11:45 Opening Ceremonies

11:45-12:45 The Peterson Brothers

1:15-2:15 Shannon McNally

2:45-3:45 TC Carter Band

4:15-5:15 Elizabeth King

5:45-7:00 Brother Dege

7:30-8:45 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

9:15-10:30 Southern Avenue

AARP Front Porch Stage

1:00-2:15 Anais St. John

2:45-4:00 Dwight James & The Royals

4:30-5:45 Emily & The Fried Honeys

7:00-8:15 DK Harrell

LA 1 Stage

12:30-1:45 Troy Turner Band

2:15-3:30 Sam Hogan & The Rhythm Ramblers

4:00-5:15 Sundanze

5:45-7:00 Veronica Lewis