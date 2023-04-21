The annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival is back with live and in-person concerts all weekend.
The free festival brings music, food, art and more to Downtown Baton Rouge. Events will begin Friday and continue to Sunday.
The 2023 Baton Rouge Blues Festival features 27 acts on three stages plus 11 buskers who’ll roam the festival’s downtown site.
You can find regional, international and local bands in and around Rhorer Plaza, North Boulevard and Lafayette Streets all weekend. See the map of the festival.
While the festival is still free to the public, there is a BluesFest Fan (BFF) Experience Pass that includes extra amenities like food and beverages and a private bathroom.
The festival also offers a Kids Area on Saturday and Sunday that includes face painting, drum circles and arts and crafts.
Here's the schedule for the weekend:
Good food and drinks are all-important ingredients to a successful festival.
Friday, April 21, 2023
Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
Music Indoors beginning at 5:00pm by Hanna PK & Chris Leblanc
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage
11:30- 11:45 Opening Ceremonies
11:45-12:45 The Peterson Brothers
1:15-2:15 Shannon McNally
2:45-3:45 TC Carter Band
4:15-5:15 Elizabeth King
5:45-7:00 Brother Dege
7:30-8:45 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
9:15-10:30 Southern Avenue
AARP Front Porch Stage
1:00-2:15 Anais St. John
2:45-4:00 Dwight James & The Royals
4:30-5:45 Emily & The Fried Honeys
7:00-8:15 DK Harrell
LA 1 Stage
12:30-1:45 Troy Turner Band
2:15-3:30 Sam Hogan & The Rhythm Ramblers
4:00-5:15 Sundanze
5:45-7:00 Veronica Lewis
Busker Stop
12:30-1:15 Peter Simon
1:30-2:15 Anthony Parker
2:30-3:15 Ace Dubois
3:30-4:15 Worth Powers
4:30-5:15 Nancy Broussard
5:30-6:15 Uncle Chess
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage
12:00-1:00 Sugarharp
1:30-2:30 Leonard “Lowdown” Brown
3:00-4:00 Mia Borders
4:30-5:45 Luther Kent
AARP Front Porch Stage
1:00-2:00 OMT Band feat Floyd Patterson
2:30-3:30 Gregg Martinez feat TK Hulin and Johnny Allen
4:00-5:00 Kenny Acosta
LA 1 Stage
12:30-1:45 Clay Melton
2:15-3:30 Kristen Diable
4:00-5:00 RL Boyce & Lightnin Malcolm
Busker Stop
12:30-1:15 Cliff Patrick
1:30-2:15 Holger Nozel & Bruce Lamb
2:30-3:15 Hex Windham
3:30-4:15 Jim Standley
4:30-5:15 Ameal Cameron