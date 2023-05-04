Phil Robertson, patriarch of the Louisiana family made famous by their 2012-2017 reality series, "Duck Dynasty," is the subject of the new film, "The Blind."
The first teaser for the movie, due in theaters Sept. 28, was released this week. In the 35-second video, Robertson and his wife, affectionately called "Miss Kay," briefly discuss "The Blind," which concentrates its scope on Phil Robertson from ages 18-28. Kay Robertson does most of the talking, while each sits in their favorite chairs from home — a rust colored upholstered rocker and a brown leather recliner — while on the movie's Louisiana set.
"In this movie, 'The Blind,' we let go of everything. We're telling it," "Miss Kay" says.
The 10-year span in "The Blind" depicts what Phil Robertson himself describes as his wild years of substance abuse and cheating before turning to God and building the clan's Duck Commander duck-call manufacturing business into an empire in rural West Monroe.
The Robertsons' subsequent series, which followed the workings of the business, their family life and their faith, all flavored with down-home humor, was a ratings juggernaut for A&E.
The film's title could reference what Phil Robertson call his "dark days," or reference where you might find any or all of the Robertsons during duck season, or both.
The project's producers are GND Media Group and Tread Lively, the latter a production company owned by the Robertsons' son, Willie and his wife, Korie.
Fans can follow updates on "The Blind" at theblindmovie.com.