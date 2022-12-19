There's a cold front coming. Time to get ready to start cooking all the warmest and coziest dishes.
Here are some personal favorites:
Albondigas
My mother-in-law's albondigas recipe is, like her, very flexible and forgiving. It is also the perfect cold-weather treat. When I make it, rarely do I measure anything, but for those who need exactness, I will do my best to get the albondigas recipe down precisely — though it is important to note that it’s a dish that you can easily adjust to suit your family’s tastes.
Recipe by Jan Risher, as taught to her by Maria Luisa Saldano Arrendondo de Naudin
8-10 cups of chicken broth
1 whole onion
1.5 pounds good hamburger meat
3/4 cup to 1 cup uncooked short-grain rice
jalapeños to taste (I sometimes use one, as the Rotel provides enough heat for me, but my husband prefers more.)
1 bunch cilantro
1 can Rotel or 2 cups chopped tomatoes
Start with a large pot. Add 8 to 10 cups of chicken broth (make your own, buy or use bouillon) and a whole onion. Mix 1.5 pounds of good hamburger meat (or ground chuck) in a bowl with uncooked rice. Mix together with your hands.
Once the meat and rice are mixed, turn on the pot of broth on medium heat. Immediately start making meatballs with the beef/rice mixture (about the size of golf balls or slightly smaller). Place each meatball in the broth. Cook as slowly as possible. If broth comes to a boil, turn down to low and cover and cook on low for 10 more minutes. The meatballs will start floating as they're cooked. (If you cook it too fast, the meatballs and rice will break up and come apart. It's still delicious, just not as pretty.)
Then, I prefer to add one can of roasted tomato mild Rotel (though you can chop tomatoes and add jalapeños to your taste). Cook about 10-15 more minutes. Then add a bunch of fresh cilantro, chopped. Turn off the burner. Serve and enjoy.
That Corn Stuff
Recipe by Jan Risher, as taught to her in the summer of 1984 by a neighbor named Katrina in Starkville, Mississippi
1 stick of butter (I usually only use a half stick these days)
1 can whole kernel corn
1 can creamed corn
1 box Jiffy corn muffin mix
1 cup sour cream
1 cup grated cheddar* (optional)
Melt butter in 12x9 baking dish. Drain liquid from whole kernel corn and pour into baking dish with melted butter. Add cream corn. Mix in corn muffin mix. Blend in sour cream. Bake for 40 minutes at 350. If desired, add grated cheese and bake for 10 more minutes. (Otherwise, just bake for 50 minutes.)
Hearty Soup with Orzo
Recipe by Jan Risher, adapted from a recipe in The Big Book of Soups & Stews by Maryana Vollstedt
1 pound beef stew meat
3 carrots, peeled and sliced
3 stalks celery, sliced
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
8 cups beef stock or broth
1 can mild Rotel
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon salt
ground pepper to taste
8 ounces medium mushrooms, sliced (thicker rather than thinner)
1/2 cup uncooked orzo
1 cup fresh or frozen peas (I usually make without)
freshly grated Parmesan
Combine beef, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, stock, Rotel, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered for one hour (to an hour and 20 minutes).
Add mushrooms and orzo. Simmer, covered for 10 more minutes. Stir in peas and cook uncovered until all ingredients are tender (about 10 minutes). Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with grated Parmesan.
Spaghetti
If you’re an experienced or accomplished cook, stop reading here. This is a basic life-hack recipe that almost anyone can prepare successfully, and do it in under an hour. It's simple but tasty fare and worthy of sharing with family or friends — perfect for the cold.
Like the albondigas, this “recipe” is about as forgiving and flexible as can be. Instructions are offered so you can make it your own. Other than the prepared and bottled sauce, you can subtract or add ingredients to make it to your family’s liking.
We prefer it with all the ingredients mentioned, but if you don’t like onions or carrots or Italian sausage, you’re good to go without any of them. In our home though, we’ve found adding the tablespoon of sugar elevates the sauce more than any of us understand.
How to improve/customize prepared spaghetti sauce
Serves 6 normal people (or four if your family loves spaghetti)
For sauce*
1-2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, diced
2 large carrots, diced
1 19-ounce package mild Italian sausage or 1 pound hamburger meat (or a combination thereof)
1 28-ounce bottle spaghetti sauce (We use Rao’s if we’re feeling fancy and Ragu the rest of the time — both work well.)
1 tablespoon sugar
Fresh basil
For pasta and serving
1 16-ounce package of spaghetti (can also use a different style noodle, if you prefer — we like penne pasta, especially with Italian sausage)
Freshly grated or shredded Parmesan cheese
- Sauté the diced onion and carrots in olive oil until the onion is translucent in a large, deep skillet.
- Add in the Italian sausage and/or hamburger meat. (For unknown reasons, my family typically buys Italian sausage in links and squeezes it into the skillet in little clumps which act almost as meatballs, but Italian sausage is also readily available without casings).
- Break up the sausage or hamburger meat with a wooden spoon. If using sausage, cook until it caramelizes just a bit.
- *This is when I put a large pot of salted water on a different burner.
- Add spaghetti sauce and sugar, and stir. Once the sauce has reached a simmer, lower the heat and cover with a lid. Stir occasionally.
- About 10 minutes before serving, add the spaghetti to the boiling water and cook as directed. Set a timer according to package instructions so you won’t overcook the pasta.
- About five minutes before serving, chop the fresh basil and add into sauce, stirring, while saving a leaf or two to top the finished pasta.
- When the pasta has cooked according to package instructions (don’t overcook — they are meant to be al dente), drain noodles.
- Toss in olive oil and add a tablespoon of butter.
- Place noodles on a large serving tray.
- Top with an appropriate amount of sauce and sprinkle with Parmesan.
- Add the little basil leaf to make the steaming plate of goodness even more visually appealing.
*Note: Our grad-school-aged daughter who has never been the biggest fan of vegetables, loves to make this same dish. However, she buys yellow squash or zucchini, slices and seasons it, then roasts it on a cookie sheet in the oven for about 25-30 minutes. She adds it to the sauce about five to 10 minutes before serving. It's a great way to get in more nutrition.
Salad suggestions
Easiest: If you have ripe avocados, slice two avocados and place on a pretty, long platter. Drizzle good olive oil over the avocados down the platter (about a tablespoon in total). Squeeze a fresh lemon down the platter over the avocados. Add salt and coarse ground pepper. (This simple dish is a perfect complement to the spaghetti.)
Easy: Buy a head of butter lettuce. Rub a clove of garlic all around the insides of a wooden salad bowl. Wash, drain the lettuce. Add to salad bowl. Grate a carrot into the bowl with lettuce. Thinly slice a purple onion (about a quarter of the onion). Toss lightly with Girard’s Champagne Vinaigrette (or another vinaigrette of your choosing). For the salad pictured here, I ended up tossing fresh spinach, purple onions and strawberries (all bought at the Red Stick Tuesday afternoon Farmers' Market) in the Champagne Vinaigrette — and it was delicious.
Mississippi Pot Roast
Recipe by Jan Risher, adapted from one by Ronda Squires Holden
1 roast that will fit in your crock pot
1 stick butter (I usually use a half stick)
1 package brown gravy mix
1 package Ranch dressing mix
3 banana peppers
Place roast in crock pot (if you're new to this — make SURE the piece of plastic paper from the bottom of the roast has been removed). Slice the butter and place on top of roast. Place banana peppers around roast. (You can place whole or cut off stems.) Sprinkle gravy and dressing mix on top of roast. Do not add any liquid.
Put lid on crock pot. Place on low heat. Cook for about six hours. Serve with mashed potatoes or rice. It's just that easy — and delicious!