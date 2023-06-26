Two weeks ago, LSU fans flooded Omaha, Nebraska, with purple and gold for the 2023 men's College World Series. They traveled to watch LSU compete for a championship, but they also had a series of their own to participate in.
At Rocco's Pizza and Cantina, LSU fans had their eyes on the prize for the "College World Series Jell-O Shot Challenge." Before the baseball bats began swinging for game one, LSU took the lead on the Jell-O shot scoreboard with 123 shots June 15. By June 19, LSU surpassed last year's record from Ole Miss of 18,777 with 21,435 shots.
As of Monday morning, the Jell-O shot tally for LSU had exceeded 50,000, with further updates coming at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Pat McEvoy, a manager at Rocco's Pizza and Cantina and the creator of the College World Series Jello-O Shot Challenge at Rocco's.
Lauren Haydel, owner of Fleurty Girl, decided to commemorate the championship status with a T-shirt.
She and her team created a beige shirt with the words, "National Jelleaux Shot Champions" and released it on the website and on social media Monday, June 19 for pre-order.
"It just took off from there," Haydel said. "Within one hour we had an exact knockoff from another website with the exact same design."
Since they released the shirt, Haydel said they've had over 1,000 preorders. She and her team started processing orders Thursday afternoon and had all preorders to the store before the game Saturday. While the shirts are still available for pre-order, a few will also be available this Thursday at the Baton Rouge location. However, they will be retiring the design after the shirts are sold out.
Haydel said that once things slow down, she may send a couple of shirts to the staff at Rocco's.
"We're still printing right now," she said, "because whether we win or lose tonight, they're still the Jell-O Shot champions."
Features editor Jan Risher contributed to this report.