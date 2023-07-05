Foghat, led by drummer and founding member Roger Earl, brings its "Road Fever Tour" to the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts on Friday, July 14.
Randy Jackson of Zebra opens the show.
After years of collaborating with Foghat, Scott Holt joined the classic rock band last year. Before he became an official member, Holt, a singer, guitarist and songwriter, contributed to the band’s 2016 studio album, “Under the Influence,” 2017’s “Live at the Belly Up” and the 2021 album and DVD “8 Days on the Road.” He also joined the Foghat side project Earl and the Agitators.
“I kept writing songs with them, hanging out and becoming friends with all of them,” Holt recalled. “And then Charlie decided to retire.”
In 2021, Earl asked Holt to replace retiring singer-guitarist Charlie Huhn. He didn’t have to ask twice.
“I was like, ‘Absolutely,’ ” Nashville native Holt said from his home near Music City. “And Roger said, ‘Do you need to call your wife and ask her?’ I said, ‘No. Where’s the bus? Let’s get going.’ ”
As eager as Holt was to join Earl, guitarist Bryan Bassett and bassist and singer Rodney O’Quinn in Foghat, the band’s note-for-note famous repertoire required him to do some woodshedding. His foundation in professional music making had been Louisiana-born blues star Buddy Guy’s improvisatory blues band.
“You don’t embellish Foghat songs,” Holt said. “You don’t improvise, except in the guitar solos. And nobody wants to hear my version of ‘Slow Ride.’ They want to hear what’s on Foghat ‘Live.’ I get that, and I love playing that song every night.”
Earl and singer-guitarist “Lonesome” Dave Peverett formed Foghat in 1971, after they left the British blues-rock band Savoy Brown. Earning gold and platinum record awards, the band charted high in the ’70s with “Slow Ride,” “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” “Fool for the City” and more soon-to-be classics.
Despite inevitable personnel changes through the decades and Peverett’s death in 2000, Earl carried on. Holt completely understands the 77-year-old drummer’s 52 years with Foghat.
“It’s Roger’s band,” he said. “It’s home to him, it’s his identity and it’s a really good gig.”
Holt anticipates that Foghat will release its 26th album this fall. As yet untitled, it contains four songs written by Kim Simmons, Earl’s bandmate in Savoy Brown.
Just as Guy taught Holt about blues history, Earl shares stories about Foghat history with him.
“Roger’s always willing to talk about it,” Holt said. “I can’t put words in his mouth, but I think he’s proud of the band and what he’s accomplished. I’m proud for him, and I hope we’ve got a bunch of miles left.”
Before Foghat and his solo career, which includes seven albums, Holt performed with Guy from 1989 to 2000. Just 19 years old when he joined the blues master’s band as second guitarist, Holt witnessed Guy’s rise from packed small venues to Grammy-winning stardom.
“I experienced the entire arc,” Holt said. “When I joined the band, we were traveling in a van and staying in motels. By the time I left, we were in a tour bus and staying in nice hotels.”
Being with Guy gave Holt access to music stars who regarded Guy as their guitar hero.
“Carlos (Santana) and (Eric) Clapton came to pay homage to Buddy,” he said. “I also met Buddy’s contemporaries and the guys Buddy looked up to, B.B. King, John Lee Hooker, Albert King. I got to know them. It was one thing to meet John Lee Hooker, but it was another thing to become friends with him. All of that was due to being in Buddy’s orbit.”
A few years of backstage instruction and mentorship from Guy preceded Holt joining his band.
“I learned from the best guitar player in the world,” he said. “And Buddy and I are still friends. I’m so proud that he’s getting his accolades now. We used to talk about it all the time. He used to say his mama told him, ‘Bring me flowers while I’m living. Don’t wait till I die.’ That’s what he’s experiencing now.”