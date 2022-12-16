BR.christmasprep figures.adv TS 239.jpg

Foreground, from left, Bruce Capone, Eddie Kimble and Ralph Rivet give instructions as Jacob Schlatre positions a figurine of Joseph, one of over 30 large Italian-made Fontanini resin pieces in the Plaquemine church's collection, next to one of Mary, as they and others build the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church's créche, a large-scale nativity scene that stretches most of the length of one side of the church, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. They'll add the baby Jesus later, they said. The scene, as well as extensive holiday decorations on the altar, interior and exterior of the church will be available for public viewing starting Dec. 19.

Medric Smith Jr. knows the unfamiliar faces have made a special effort to visit his church at Christmastime.

Which says a lot, considering they had to brave the hassle of U.S. 10 traffic to make their way to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine.

"Many of them travel from different places to come here. But I understand why a lot of people would wonder why someone would come all the way here to visit our church," said Smith, the church's business manager and music director. 

Mary and Joseph gaze in adoration at the empty manger in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church's life-sized creche. Baby Jesus will be placed in the manger on Saturday, Dec. 24. The figures are among some 30 large Italian-made Fontanini resin pieces in the Plaquemine church's collection.

Then again, those who do make the trip know that St. John the Evangelist conveys the Christmas spirit through its life-size Fontanini nativity, which has a special way of telling the story of Jesus' birth.

"When you stand in front of it, it really comes alive for you," Smith said. "Each figure has its own expression and energy."

That's the Fontanini way. The Italian company has been handcrafting lifelike nativity scenes of all sizes for more than 100 years and through four generations of the Fontanini family.

Fontanini was established by Emanuele Fontanini in 1908 in the tiny Tuscan town of Bagni di Lucca. The patriarch started out crafting small figures, eventually giving way to life-size pieces, which became the rage in his home country.

King Gaspar, or Caspar, one of the three wise men bearing gifts for the baby Jesus, and others of the large Italian-made Fontanini resin figurines for the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church's créche, a large-scale nativity scene that stretches most of the length of one side of the Plaquemine church, seen after being put into place, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Even the Vatican has displayed Fontanini creches.

Meanwhile, word of Fonatnini's work expanded beyond Italy, and demand for his work spread among churches and collectors worldwide. St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church was in those numbers.

It still is.

The church didn't start building its own Fontanini nativity until 2012, but the display has grown so large that it occupies an entire outer aisle in its sanctuary.

Joseph, left, and Mary, foreground, two of the over 30 large Italian-made Fontanini resin figurines for the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church's créche, a large-scale nativity scene that stretches most of the length of one side of the church, wait for placement on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

"We started out with a stable, Mary and Joseph, Baby Jesus, the shepherd, wisemen and angel," Smith said. "Over the years we've added figures, but we haven't been able to add more lately, because we've run out of space. I'm sure that once we figure out a way to expand, we'll add more."

One of the three wise men bears a gift for the baby Jesus, after it and others in the church's collection of over 30 large Italian-made Fontanini resin figurines for the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church's créche, a large-scale nativity scene that stretches most of the length of one side of the Plaquemine church, were put into place, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

When Smith says, "We," he means the congregation, because the monetary donations toward the nativity among its parishioners has been continuous in the last decade.

"Some of our church members make donations in memory of a loved one," Smith said. "Others just simply donate toward the nativity."

The figures are priced according to size, ranging from $1,900 to $10,400. St. John the Evangelist has at least 30 of these figures, along with the stable and manger structures.

A worker on a lift installs Christmas lights and decorations in the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church sanctuary in Plaquemine.

Walk into the sanctuary, and you'll be greeted by an entire village gathered to see the newborn Christ — which isn't added until Christmas Eve — on the backdrop of a wall of poinsettias beneath a heavenly ceiling trimmed in lights sparkling from behind thick, green garland.

Though final details are still being set, the church is open for visitors between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. However, they will officially flip the Christmas lights switch Dec. 19.

"By that time, everything will be ready for everyone to see," Smith said.

These figures stand among some 30 large, Italian-made Fontanini resin pieces in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church's life-size creche in Plaquemine.

But getting there was no easy feat. Church volunteers were tasked with building a plywood platform for the Fontanini figures while others hung the garland and lights.

Some of the large figurines made in Italy by Fontanini that will be part of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church's crche, a very large nativity scene, seen in storage on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

This is where the church's size plays into the equation. Calling it a large space is an understatement. St. John the Evangelist is cathedral-size huge, and a lift had to be brought in for workers to install the wall decorations.

"When people walk in, they're amazed at how big the church is," Smith said. "And it's here in Plaquemine."

These figures stand among some 30 large, Italian-made Fontanini resin pieces in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church's life-size creche in Plaquemine.

To be more specific, it can be found at 57805 Main St. Admission is free, but be mindful that the church also is open for those who want to pray.

Guests are invited to walk in and enjoy the nativity and lights. 

"And a lot of people definitely will," Smith said. "It's become a pilgrimage for so many people. It's part of their Christmas tradition."

For more information, call (225) 687-2402 or visit stjohnchurchplaq.org.

