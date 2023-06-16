Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
Around town
The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society honored the Saurage family Thursday, June 15 at the 15th annual Grace "Mama" Marino Award Dinner. The Saurage family, owners of Community Coffee, were recognized for their contributions to Baton Rouge's food and restaurant industry and their commitment to philanthropy.
Held at the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, the private event included a five-course meal with wine pairings, a live auction, remarks from the Saurage family and a key to the city presented to the family by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Each dish was prepared by a different Baton Rouge-based chef, including Frederic Terluin at Rouj Creole; Jonathan Breaux at Bin 77 Bistro; Chris Motto at Jubans Restaurant; Joshua Hebert at Roux 61 Seafood and Grill and County Pie Pizza Company; Jeremy Langlois at Houmas House Estate and Gardens; and Sadie Poche at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine.
Wine and spirits
Boozy book fair: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at Barracuda Taco Stand, 2504 Government St., Baton Rouge
Red Stick Reads is teaming up with Barracuda Taco Stand to host a "Boozy Book Fair" with books, drinks and tacos for purchase.
Wine dinner: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at BLDG 5, 2805 Kalurah St., Baton Rouge
BLDG 5 will host an intimate Mediterranean wine dinner in the Relic Room with five courses and a curated wine list. There are only 16 tickets available. Tickets are $140 per person, available for purchase at checkout.square.site or on the BLDG 5 Instagram. Call (225) 256-2287 for more information.
New (food) on the block
Pizza of the month: various hours and locations at Lit Pizza
Lit Pizza brought back the "Bee Sting," which includes smoked bacon, red sauce, mozzarella, sweet peppers, caramelized onions and soppressata sausage — finished with a drizzle of habanero honey.
Club sandwich at Iverstine Farms: Lunch is served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Iverstine Farms, 7731 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
The new club sandwich at Iverstine features house-made deli ham, bacon and smoked turkey breast with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Sashimi and sushi at Rock N' Sake: Located at 3043 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
Rock N' Sake introduced two new menu items: the Tuna Kikku and the deLàRoll. The Tuna Kikku is a sashimi dish made with lemongrass, citrus, fish sauce, coconut, Thai basil and more. The roll includes filet, pork belly, scallops, shishito peppers, picked red onion, kimchi sauce and crispy garlic.
New location for Roul's: Located at 1210 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge
Roul's Deli announced a fifth location, which will be located between Denham Springs and Central. The expected opening date is mid-August.
Bourbon cocktail at Willie's: Located at 11260 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge
Willie's Restaurant introduced the "Bourbon King," a cocktail mixed with Bulleit Bourbon, a hint of peach and topped with homemade lemonade.
Boudin and more: Boudin Shack, located at 11693 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge
The Boudin Shack, recently opened, will offer boudin, boudin balls, cracklings, tailgate trays and more.