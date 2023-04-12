bon vi·vant /noun/ a sociable person who has cultivated and refined tastes especially with respect to food and drink
The term 'bon vivant' is a French phrase from the late 17th century that means, literally, 'good liver' — not in the organ sense but in the sense of one who lives well.
Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space will bring you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
If you have a food event coming up or a kitchen question that needs an answer, email lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com. Cheers!
Wine and spirits
Bardstown tasting: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Side Lane, Baton Rouge
Martin's is hosting a Bardstown Origin Series sensory tasting with guest Dan Callaway, vice president of new product development for Bardstown. Guests will taste Origin Bourbon and Origin Rye and enjoy a small bite to eat.
Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com.
Milbrandt wine tasting: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Proverbial Wine Bistro, 9659 Antioch Road, Baton Rouge
Milbrandt wines have placed in the top 100 lists of Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast. Soon enough, you'll be able to taste five varietals at Proverbial Wine Bistro, including rosé, chardonnay, riesling, a red blend and cabernet sauvignon.
Tickets are $50 per person at sevenrooms.com. Must be 21 years or older to attend.
Tequila pairing dinner at Sullivan's Steakhouse: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd.
A Latin-inspired tequila pairing dinner at Sullivan's with a four-course, prix fixe menu paired with cocktails crafted with fine-aged tequilas. For example, the first course is a chipotle shrimp dish with cactus, avocado and pineapple salsa paired with a prickly pear Paloma.
Tickets are $85 at opentable.com.
Markets and more
Thursday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road
A weekly outside, producer-only market, featuring locally-grown fresh produce, baked goods, seafood, plants and more. The market is located behind Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
Saturday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Main Street Market, 501 Main St.
The Red Stick Farmers Market is held in conjunction with Main Street Market, the indoor marketplace featuring local restaurants and shops. Mosey downtown for breakfast and local shopping on Saturday mornings. The market features plants, meat, honey, pickles, preserves and more.
Seed Swap: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Calling all gardeners and plant enthusiasts: Here's an opportunity to meet and connect with other gardening enthusiasts, exchange ideas and knowledge and discover new varieties of seeds to grow in your garden. The host, the Red Stick Farmers Market, encourages people to bring their own seeds to share and swap with others.
OTP (Out the perimeter)
Zachary Farmers and Artisans Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Hug Your People Memorial Park, 4412 Lee St., Zachary, 70791
Over 60 local vendors visit the Zachary Community Farmer's Market to sell handmade crafts and fresh produce each Saturday in downtown Zachary. Previous vendors have included Bonbon Pottery & Arts, Bryan's Habanero Hunee, Driftwood Master, Lanford Family Garden & Hive Products and Nichelle Jewelry.
Denham Springs Food Truck Fiesta: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Denham Springs Antique Village, along Mattie Street, Denham Springs, 70726
Come for the food, stay for the shopping. Eight vendors will participate in the food truck fiesta. Email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org for more information.
Brews news
Rally Cap Brewing Painting and Pints: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave., Baton Rouge
Rally Cap and Painting and Pinot are teaming up to offer a guided painting class. Participants will paint a swamp sunset while enjoying a pint of Rally Cap beer. All painting supplies, as well as your first pint, are included in the package.
Tickets are $42 per person at rallycapbrewing.com.
Beer garden pop-up market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Mid City Beer Garden, 3808 Government St., Baton Rouge
Ellemnop.Art is bringing a community pop-up market to Mid City Beer Garden with 16 vendors and brunch for guests. Artists, makers and BREC's kid art booth will be in attendance.
Eat for a cause
Hollywood icons dinner: 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge
City Group Hospitality and Supper Star are teaming up to present a series of benefit events to support the Sexual Trauma Awareness Response nonprofit organization. During the Hollywood icons dinner, a four-course meal will be served along with themed cocktails. The menu includes items like smoked braised short rib and butterscotch crème brulee.
There will be first, second and third place prizes for best dressed, and every attendee will be entered to win a door prize. A portion of the proceeds will be donated in support of STAR.
Tickets are $100 per person at sevenrooms.com. Guests must be 21 years old or older to attend.
Crawfish boil social and costume contest: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Circa 1857, 1857 Government St., Baton Rouge
Leur and Baton Rouge Pride and teaming up to host a community crawfish boil to celebrate the crossroads of queer and Cajun culture through food, costumes, music, dance and art. Tickets are available for preorder at charliefeet.com. All proceeds will benefit Baton Rouge Pride.
Email charlie@leurmagazine.com for more information.
Mark your calendar
Spring Fête: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Houmas House and Gardens, 40136 La. 942, Darrow
The third annual Spring Fête, presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, is an opportunity for guests to taste wine, spirits, beer and dishes from local chefs.
Tickets range from $90 to $130 at eventbrite.com.
Trust Popup: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge
This dinner concept by Danny Wilson includes four courses, four cocktails and one question: Do you trust the chef? Guests choose from two ingredient options for each course and trust that what comes out of the kitchen will be life-changing. Tickets for these dinners tend to go fast. RSVP now for a spot.
Tickets are $80 at eventbrite.com.