bon vi·vant /noun/ a sociable person who has cultivated and refined tastes especially with respect to food and drink
Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
If you have a food event coming up or a kitchen question that needs an answer, email lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com. Cheers!
Wine and spirits (and brunch)
Wild Wine Walk: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 at The Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation will host the third annual Wild Wine Walk, which includes a variety of wine and food while strolling around the zoo to the sounds of local acoustic artists.
General admission tickets are $50. VIP tickets are $75 at www.wildwinewalk.org. Must be 21 years or older to attend.
'80s drag brunch: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge
Join the Queens of Louisiana for an '80s-themed drag brunch with food by Danny Wilson. No reservations needed or door fees. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the show is from noon to 2 p.m.
Rosé tasting: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar, 10111 Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge
Enjoy 20 rosés to taste and live music by Eric Peters on the patio at Bin 77. Tickets are $15 per person. Call 225-763-2288 to reserve a spot.
Jax wine dinner: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at BRQ Seafood and Barbecue, 10423 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
BRQ's all-inclusive, private wine dinner includes menu items like roasted shishito peppers, ora king salmon vierge and more, paired with Jax Wine at each course.
Tickets are $125 per person at www.brqrestaurant.com.
In the Mix: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Martin Wine & Spirits, 1670 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge
A cocktail mixing class focusing on tiki cocktails, taught by Martin's Keaton McCrory. Guests will enjoy snacks, tiki cocktails and more.
Tickets are $50 at eventbrite.com.
Festivals, markets and more
Baton Rouge Blues Festival: starting 4 p.m. Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23 at Downtown Baton Rouge
Thursday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road
Saturday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Main Street Market, 501 Main St.
Spring Mini Makers Market: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Southern Charm, 13421 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge
Children ages 6 to 14 are invited to promote and sell their small business creations at Southern Charm Marketplace. Vendor applications are available at the marketplace. Note: The event is for makers only, nonhandmade sales are not allowed.
Call (225) 444-5635 for more information.
Tuesday evening Red Stick Farmers Market: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
OTP (Out the perimeter)
A day at the ranch and a cast-iron cook-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Agape Ranch, 24915 Juban Road, Denham Springs
Join Sheaux Stoppers Event and Entertainment for a day of cooking, eating, music and scenery. DJ KJACK and Ernest Scott will provide music. No outside food, drinks or ice chests allowed.
Tickets are $5 to enter, taste and vote. Cash only. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Call (225) 328-8152 or email sheauxstoppers@gmail.com for more information.
Bugs, Bubbles & Barrels: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Hot Tails, 17097 Airline Highway, Prairieville
Paula Kornell will share her passion for sparkling wine production and her family's winemaking history. Hot Tails will serve crawfish family style while beverage director Norton Christopher will serve a Kornell-inspired cocktail menu and more.
Call (225) 877-2729 to purchase a ticket or visit Hot Tails.
Brews news
Harvest craft beer night: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Alexander's Harvest Market, 12513 La. 73, Geismar
Harvest Supermarket will host several local breweries including Parish Brewing Co., Gnarly Barley, Great Raft, Pelican Craft and more. Stop by to chat about your favorite brews and enjoy free samples.
The Drinking Crafters: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St., Baton Rouge
On the last Thursday of every month, bring your latest project, costume, gift idea and supplies to Three Roll Estate for a craft night. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. All crafters, noncrafters, drinkers and nondrinkers are welcome.
Visit eventbrite.com for more information.
Eat for a cause
Clash of the Cooks: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Ochsner Medical Complex, 10310 The Grove Blvd., Baton Rouge
A nonprofit, annual fundraising food competition that was established to raise money for the ongoing medical expenses for families battling cancer. Join Ochsner Baton Rouge for food, local brews, live tunes and more. Kids 10 and under get in free.
Tickets are up to $30 at eventbrite.com.
Denim & Diamonds: 6 p.m. Monday, April 24 at City Pork, 18143 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
City Group Hospitality and Supper Star are teaming up to present a series of benefit events to support the Sexual Trauma Awareness Response nonprofit organization. Enjoy cocktails and heavy appetizers, including a welcome white diamond cosmo, boudin balls, pork debris spring rolls smoked salmon saltines and more.
There will be first, second and third place prizes for best dressed. Every attendee will be entered to win a door prize. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to STAR.
Tickets are $50 per person at sevenrooms.com. Guests must be 21 years old or older to attend.
Mark your calendar
Mother’s Day charcuterie brunch workshop: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road, Baton Rouge
Join Crafted Nibbles BR for an instructor-led charcuterie brunch board workshop. Guests will enjoy complimentary mimosas and bloody marys while creating a board.
Tickets are $70 at eventbrite.com.