bon vi·vant /noun/ a sociable person who has cultivated and refined tastes, especially with respect to food and drink
Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
If you have a food event coming up or a kitchen question that needs an answer, email lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com. Cheers!
Wine and spirits
Turnt Up for Tequila: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Side Lane, Baton Rouge
Sample 10 tequilas (ranging in price and flavor profile), and learn how to make a variety of cocktails to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Duck quesadillas, Santa Fe pinwheels and a cookie tray will be served.
Tickets are $50 at eventbrite.com. Must be 21 years or older to attend.
Festivals, markets and more
Thursday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road
Saturday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Main Street Market, 501 Main St.
Kite Fest Louisiane: starting 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, April 30 at West Baton Rouge Soccer Complex, 3553 Rosedale Road, Port Allen
Enjoy a day of kite flying, kite making, champion kite flying, food booths and Saturday fireworks at dusk at Kite Fest, named "Festival of the Year" by the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association. Families and lawn chairs are welcome, though pets or ice chests are not. Admission is free.
Visit westbatonrouge.net for more information.
Call (225) 444-5635 for more information.
Tuesday evening Red Stick Farmers Market: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
OTP (Out the perimeter)
Chili and salsa cook-off: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in downtown Zachary at Historic Village, 4524 Virginia St., Zachary
Lane RMC Foundation's eighth annual Code Red Chili & Salsa Cook-off will feature world-class chili and salsa tastings, an arts and crafts market, kids zone, games, food and live music by Laine Hardy, Blue Crab Redemption, and Whiskey Row. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit the Lane Foundations’ Patient Tower Expansion Project.
Visit lanermc.org or contact the foundation office at 225-658-6699 for more information.
Taco Wars: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave., Shreveport
Make your way up to Shreveport for this free, delicious, lively celebration of Latino food and culture. The festival will feature local taquerias, treat vendors and live music.
Visit prizefest.com for more information.
Zydeco brunch: noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Istrouma Brewing at Sugar Farms, 5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel
Enjoy a live Cajun Zydeco band every Sunday at Istrouma with bloody marys and brunch. Menu items include sushi nachos, avocado toast, breakfast burritos and pizza. Bring the family and the pups.
Eat for fun
Vegan comfort foods pop-up: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Cypress Coast Brewing Co., 5643 Government St., Baton Rouge
Southern Fried Vegan is bringing vegan barbecue to Baton Rouge. The menu will consist of items like fried "chickun," jambalaya, Cajun corn, totchos, beer-cheese battered Beyond Burgers and more. The menu is completely nut-free with various gluten-free options.
Email info@cypresscoastbrewing.com for more information.
Trust pop-up dinner: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge
The season 2, episode 7 Trust pop-up is titled "Jazz Festivus for the Rest of us." The dinner concept by Danny Wilson includes four courses, four cocktails and one question: Do you trust the chef? Guests choose from two ingredient options for each course and trust that the chef will deliver something great. Seating will stop at 6:20 p.m. The first course will be served at 6:30 p.m. No exceptions.
Tickets are $80 at eventbrite.com.
Iron Chef competition: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Hope Ministries, 4643 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge
Augusta Masters' favorite, Chef Lajohnda Offord, will face off against Beausoliel's award-winning Chef David Dickensauge. Guests will taste and vote for a favorite dish made with secret ingredients. The event is free, and lunch will be served.
Visit hopebr.org for more information.
Eat for a cause
Culinary Arts for Healing Hearts: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Live Oak at Cedar Lodge, 6300 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
At Grief Recovery Center's signature fundraiser, guests will enjoy savory dishes from local restaurants, caterers and chefs. The event helps to raise funding for individual counseling, free grief support groups and community-based programs on grief and loss in Greater Baton Rouge.
Tickets start at $55 presale at grief-recovery-center.square.site or $65 at the door.
RSVP
Spring reception and exhibition preview: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at Louisiana Governor’s Mansion, 1001 Capitol Access Road, Baton Rouge
Join the Friends of the LSU Textile & Costume Museum to honor curator Pam Vinci's retirement with the Textile & Costume Museum. Gourmet Girls will cater the event. In addition, selections from a newly acquired Geoffrey Beene collection will be displayed to preview the upcoming exhibition, "Coming Home: Geoffrey Beene."
Tickets are $100 per person at lsufoundation.org. RSVP by May 3.